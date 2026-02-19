Stranded With Your Boss: ‘Send Help’ is Survival Horror at its Funniest

When it comes to working in corporate America, you are bound to run into some unfriendly bosses. Most of us release our frustrations through coffee shop chatter with our friends when things really hit the fan.

Now, imagine being stuck with that same boss on an island after a traumatic plane crash. ‘Evil Dead’ creator Sam Raimi returns to the big screen with his new film, ‘Send Help’, after a four-year hiatus.

The film follows Linda, played by Rachel McAdams and Bradley Preston, played by Dylan O’Brien, getting stranded on a deserted island after a plane crash. They are forced to fight for survival as tensions rise.

It’s rare for a film to keep the audience constantly guessing, but once the plane crashes, the story thrives on escalating “what-ifs.” The writing pushes these scenarios to absurd extremes, driven by betrayal, shifting power and moments that make you question whether they’re truly stranded.

Raimi’s ability to take the plot to extremes while keeping it funny keeps the chaos engaging and unpredictable throughout. One of the strongest elements of the film is its comedy. Despite being labeled a horror film, it was hilarious.

Punchy dialogue like, “We’re not in the office anymore, Bradley,” is delivered by Linda during scenes that would, in other cases, be treated as strictly serious. Her being a superfan of the show ‘Survivor’ while being thrown onto this island adds this camp element to the tradition of the deserted island trope we’re used to seeing.

Gory scenes that would’ve typically been unsettling were humorous thanks to Raimi’s special touch. Moments with a knife were never just a simple cut, but rather always a slash with blood spilling out on the perpetrator.

Films with small casts rely heavily on strong performances and Dylan O’Brien and, more notably, Rachel McAdams fully delivered. Both actors are perfectly cast, with several scenes counteracting the actors’ past roles in a meta way.

McAdams, known for early 2000s romance films, leans into a self-made damsel-in-distress fantasy. Meanwhile, O’Brien, who is usually the survivor type, plays a man desperately trying to escape.

The film’s tone shifts based on whose perspective is being shown. With more serious moments, the focus is on Preston and a lighter. With a more playful tone, it centers on Linda. Shifting perspectives created a well-balanced mix of horror and romance, keeping the film light and playful rather than overly serious.

Overall, the film sticks to its original question of who the authority figure is. Throughout the entire time, you are reminded of the power dynamic between people at the bottom of the corporate pyramid and their bosses.

There are moments like when Linda mentions her “elevator” (suggesting her position in climbing up the corporate ladder), stopping, and how she always ends up taking the stairs, symbolizing how she is treated at work. The power shift created throughout their time on the island is tastefully ironic.

Despite some issues with the climax and how it struggles to fill the many plot holes with one-word solutions, it still delivers Raimi’s signature over-the-top style. ‘Send Help’ is an example of Raimi doing what he does best – giving you a simple plot and surrounding it with absolute chaos.

The frantic pacing and absurd violence do a good job of keeping the audience on edge the entire time, which somewhat excuses the rushed ending. The performances in the film are the definitive standouts and make the film a very easy one to recommend.

It is an ideal movie for anyone who is looking for a fun theater experience and a captivating story to go along with it.