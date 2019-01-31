Student Artist Profile: Haley Flake

Haley Flake is an undeclared freshman at Montclair State University. She is a singer and songwriter who has a passion for the visual arts. Flake has recently released her first EP on Spotify and has music available on all music streaming platforms. She spoke with The Montclarion Video Editor Mackenzie Robertson about her upcoming projects, music and career goals.

Q: What sparked your interest in singing and songwriting?

A: Well, my dad is a musician so I just grew up being surrounded by music. I actually started whistling before I could even talk, so I think it is just always something that has been in me.



Q: What projects are you currently working on?

A: I just released my first EP last month, which was mostly just acoustic music. Now I am releasing a lot of singles which are mostly high production and more pop-oriented music.



Q: What genre do you see yourself falling into?

A: Right now I’m still trying to figure out my sound a little bit. I’m still young and new to the music industry scene, but people are calling my stuff like ‘Indie Chill Pop.’ It is a blend of a lot of different things I think.



Q: What do you hope to accomplish with your music?

A: I hope to be able to do music as my main career. For this year, I want to hit 100,000 monthly listeners [on Spotify]. That is my New Year’s resolution. My music is on all music platforms, but my main platform is Spotify.



Q: Have you had the opportunity to work with any other artists?

A: Yes. I did my first collaboration with a rapper called Natey G. That was a track called “Bad Luck,” and that was really a stretch for me artistically because I went from very chill, acoustic music to a 100 percent hip-hop record. I did a feature for him, which was really cool, and I actually ended up really liking the track. [Natey G.] is a very talented artist.



Q: In regards to your music, what artists and styles inspire you most?

A: I really like pulling influences from all over the place. Since I was young, I was really influenced by jazz music for the tone of my vocals. I also like psychedelic music too, like Tame Impala, but recently I have been listening more pop music just to get a feel for that, too.



Q: What other outlets do you use to express your artistry and individuality?

A: I do visual arts, too so I do a lot of collages and mixed media. I use that to express myself too. Last year in Advance Placement art [in high school] my concentration was the 27 Club. That is a group of musicians who all died at the age of 27 and have inspired me musically. I did pieces inspired by their music.



Q: How has Montclair State University helped hone your craft?

A: I think any transition in your life is inspiring if you look at it through an artistic lens. Also, being in the choir definitely helped my integrity as a musician and an artist.



Q: What are your plans for the future after you graduate college?

A: I want to pursue music 100 percent and see if I can make it into my career.

