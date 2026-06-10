“The Amazing Digital Circus: The Last Act” Shows Independent Animation At Its Finest

After three years and over 200 million views on YouTube, the web series The Amazing Digital Circus created by Gooseworx comes to the big screen with its finale, “The Amazing Digital Circus: The Final Act”.

The web series, which debuted in 2023, is a dark psychological comedy made by independent animation studio Glitch Productions and uploaded for free on YouTube. It follows Pomni (Lizzie Freeman), a jester entered into a digital world alongside other humans after putting a headset on. She undergoes adventures and learns about her companions and the strange world they have found themselves in.

“The Amazing Digital Circus: The Final Act” acts as the series finale, combining episodes eight and nine into an hour-long feature length with Fathom Entertainment. The film sold out theaters worldwide, with $9 million in presales, beating A24’s “Backrooms”.

The animation created by Gooseworx for the film was absolutely stunning. I was in awe seeing one of my favorite web animated series on the big screen, with beautiful backgrounds, dynamic characters, and all of the beauty an indie animation show can hold. I especially liked all of the references to Looney Tunes, musicals, and all of the classic cartoon slapstick comedy they incorporated.

The film also adds a lot of depth to the characters, especially Pomni, Jax(Micheal Kovach), and Kinger(Sean Chiplock). All of the voice actors truly put their heart and soul into their roles, which added even more dimension to the story they conveyed. Kovach in particular did an incredible job, with his voice direction giving more emotion to his backstory.

I also thought the score and songs incorporated into the finale were very well done. Using a mix of classics, showtunes, and heartfelt and ominous instrumentals added to the emotion and overall feel of the cinematic experience. No spoilers, but there’s one scene with Pomni and Jax that may be one of my favorite scenes in the entire series.

The film definitely added a lot to the series, answering questions fans have been asking for years, such as “how did all of these characters get to the circus in the first place?” and “What’s up with Jax and why is he so distant with everyone?” Not every question was answered, and some scenes left some questions within the audience, but I thought The Last Act did well in the regard of developing characters and giving them more screentime as well as expanding the lore of the series. I especially liked learning more about not just Jax, who I did expect to have a lot of focus, but also Ragatha, a personal favorite.

However, I was not without a few complaints about the plot. I feel that the idea of the circus without Caine as ringmaster and more exploration into the crumbling world would have been very intriguing. Additionally, while this is more of a series complaint, I do wish we got to see more exploration of Zooble and Ragatha’s character arcs, as they are two characters that seemed to get less focus than the others. I also feel that some arcs could have been more explained, but I also do like how Gooseworz has left certain elements of the story up to interpretation.

While not all fans may agree, I thought “The Amazing Digital Circus: The Last Act” was a fitting end for the series. It was not perfect, and had some areas for improvement in terms of writing clarity, but it made me feel emotional and happy for the characters I had grown close to. Seeing an independent animated series I watched come to the big screen was incredible, and should show Hollywood directors the value of original storytelling, with films that originated from YouTube like “The Last Act”, “Obsession”, and “Backrooms” performing extremely well in theaters despite low budgets and young, Internet-era directors.

“The Amazing Digital Circus: The Last Act” is now in theaters, and will be available to watch on YouTube on June 19th.