The Inaugural Mountain Music Festival: Nothing But Love

Organizing any concert is a multidimensional process, meaning chaos and surprises ensue. The Mountain Music Festival was no different, but this band of students came together and overcame the challenges. It ended up being a night of fun, appreciation, love and great local music.

Montclair State University students across four classes, WMSC 90.3 and Hawk+ collaborated on making this concert of Montclair local artists. Head of press Lorenzo Gonzalez said, “It’s all student-made, it’s all ran by students, there are four professors, but really the students are the forerunners.”

Behind the scenes, it was clear each student took their role seriously so they could work together more efficiently as a team. There was a sense of stress in the air, but the result proved that the festival was a great hands-on practice for these students. It deserves to be a continued tradition that future Red Hawks can experience.

Hosted by Rashmika “Rash” Vinakota, the Mountain Music Festival contained five acts: Alexa Tabbacchino, Roe Knows Best, Alessandra Foti, Ellie Beder and Marauder. Each brought their own unique sound, but what stood out the most backstage was their connection with each other.

As the performers prepared backstage, they displayed sincere love and admiration for one another. There was not a single person who didn’t wish the best for the other artists especially since many had known each other from Montclair State University’s Recording Arts program. Both Beder and Tabbacchino called the festival a “…full circle moment,” playing with people they’ve, “been through thick and thin with,” as Beder put it.

The festival clearly held deep meaning in every performer’s heart, especially for departing senior students like Alessandra Foti.

“[It felt like] one last hurrah to my college chapter,” Foti said. “Being a part of all these performances at Montclair has been a dream come true.”

Tabbacchino shared the sentimental feeling.

“I hardly get sappy about stuff,” Tabbacchino said. “But I think it’s really rare that you get to have this experience with people who mean so much to you.”

Starting off the concert was Marauder, who excited the audience with their alternative rock sound. Even though this was only their second live gig, the band demonstrated a clear musical understanding of one another.

They matched each other’s energy and look as they all showed up with makeup scars on their face. They brought a new aesthetic and style to the show.

The band consists of lead singer Brandon Campos-Perez, guitarist Tyler Apple, bassist Sophia LeBron and drummer Gabriel Vincent Pascual. Off and on stage they spread fun and energy. While they all bring important qualities to the performance, such as Campos-Perez’s charisma, Apple’s guitar playing was absolutely hypnotizing. It was hard not to have your jaw drop at his talent.

Following up was Alessandra Foti, who brought vulnerability and relatability to the audience. While it was a quick drop from Marauder’s high energy music, Foti’s country-pop sound allowed focus to be placed on her emotional lyricism.

However, that energy jumped up again when Roe Knows Best took the stage. Roe O’Brien impressed everyone with her voice, being able to change effortlessly between a grunge sound and a beautiful high note.

As a Montclair State alumni, she spoke about her gratefulness to the university and the surrealism that came with performing on the same stage she had seen Rockapella on in 2001.

Fourth up was Ellie Beder, who, similar to Foti, was a solo act who focused more on lyricism. Beder’s lyrics were as intelligent as they were poetic. She made the lyrics stand out with her strong and moving vocals.

Ending the night was headliner Alexa Tabbacchino, who could leave anyone speechless with her art. She was joined by her band consisting of Cristina Clare, Nate Robin and Luke Suddeth.

Vocals, lyrics and instrumental were all outstanding aspects of their performance. An honorable mention is Robin with his talent playing two keyboards, trumpet and providing backing vocals at various times.

Tabbacchino was mesmerizing, making the fact that her music isn’t released quite heartbreaking. While listening to her sing a song dedicated to her best friend who passed away, it’s hard not to reflect on the people you have and your love for them.

Adding on to that factor was the love song she performed right after. It was a beautiful song, but what made it especially sweet was Clare, the bassist and her girlfriend, watching on. Both Tabbacchino and Clare had love sparkling in their eyes that spread into the audience.

As Beder said, “…the audience is what makes the performance,” and this audience was full of energy. The auditorium erupted with applause and cheers after every song.

It would be a tragedy for the Mountain Music Festival not to be continued and made another opportunity for love and music.