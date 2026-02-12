‘The Muppet Show’ Revival: They’re Not Going Anywhere!

If Jim Henson could see his Muppets today, he would be speechless at the impact they have made. First introduced in 1955, they are making a major comeback in 2026 with “The Muppet Show Revival” special on Disney+. The leading stars of the revival are Maya Rudolph, Seth Rogen, Sabrina Carpenter and most importantly, Miss Piggy.

Jokes aside, it is exciting to see the entire Muppet crew return. As Carpenter said, “I grew up watching you, my parents grew up watching you, their parents grew up watching,” showing how the franchise continues to connect generations. That blend of nostalgia and modern appeal is what the special relies on.

The opening is enough to make longtime fans smile, featuring the classic red theater, the Muppets in the window cutouts and, of course, Kermit. It delivers an immediate wave of nostalgia. Viewers also get their first look at what becomes a standout pairing: Carpenter and Miss Piggy, voiced by Eric Jacobson.

Their dynamic represents how older and newer trends can work together. While different generations often dismiss the stars of another era, the two performers acknowledge their similarities, joking that their “attorneys will be in touch.” Neither are strangers to pink, performance and drama. They both even claim not to wear wigs.

Their duet of “Islands in the Stream,” originally performed by Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers, highlights women supporting women. While the song begins as a duet between Carpenter and Kermit, Miss Piggy throws Kermit overboard and takes his place. The change stands out.

In the past, Miss Piggy was typically devoted to Kermit and would have been more likely to treat Carpenter as a rival, similar to her behavior in the 1984 film “The Muppets Take Manhattan.” Instead, the two continue singing “one diva to another,” holding hands and hooves.

The performance also showcases Carpenter’s talent more effectively than her earlier appearance in the special singing “Manchild,” the same song she performed at the Grammys just days before the revival. While she sounded strong, the song felt overplayed and annoying. The highlight of that segment was the dancing chickens.

Still, Carpenter was a smart choice for the revival, helping attract younger audiences. The last major Muppets film was 2014’s “Muppets Most Wanted,” though some would argue the franchise’s last major moment was 2011’s “The Muppets.” That means there may be teenagers who have never watched the Muppets but are familiar with Carpenter.

Adding stars like Maya Rudolph and Seth Rogen (an executive producer of the special) was also important. Their presence gives adults who may not follow current pop stars familiar names, making the special more appealing.

Rudolph and Rogen have limited roles, and Carpenter appears less than expected based on promotional material. That decision works. Keeping the focus on the Muppets feels more faithful to the original “Muppet Show” format. It also allows the special to preserve the franchise’s trademark humor and charm, balancing adult jokes with physical comedy for younger viewers.

That physical comedy is especially clear in the rats’ cover of “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd. The rats move stiffly from side to side, spinning and bobbing their heads. If performed by real dancers, it would look awkward, but the stiffness is an intentional puppeteering choice that makes the act funny.

Some critics have struggled to accept Matt Vogel as the voice of Kermit, but he succeeds in maintaining the character’s familiar personality: polite, anxious and dependable.

While Vogel does not sound like former performer Steve Whitmire, he is not meant to. Kermit is designed to connect with all audiences, including newer viewers, and that requires change. Kermit is evolving in the same way the adults who grew up with him have changed.

The special ends with an ensemble performance of Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now,” echoing the energy of the Starship’s “We Built This City” from “The Muppets” film. The connection serves as a reminder that the Muppets are not going away anytime soon.

The revival is funny, charming and a strong sign that the Muppets are making a major comeback.