The Paper Season 2: A Return to Chaos at the Toledo Truth Teller

Can a struggling newsroom, a painfully awkward boss, and a camera crew really bring a dying newspaper back to life? For the Toledo Truth Teller, that’s all they could hope for when they returned for their second season.

“The Paper” is a TV show produced by Universal Television and Banijay Americas exclusively for Peacock.

It is set in Toledo, Ohio, and follows the struggling newspaper ‘The Toledo Truth Teller’ as a newly promoted Editor-in-Chief, Ned Sampson, played by Domhnall Gleeson, attempts to restore the newspaper back to its former glory.

Throughout the two seasons we follow Ned and his coworkers through a documentary team recording their every movement.

There is a wide variety of characters, like the extravagant yet selfish Managing Editor of TTT Esmeralda Grand (Sabrina Impacciatore) or the experienced and dedicated journalist Mare Pritti (Chelsea Frei).

Ned’s adventures as he fights an unenthusiastic news team creates an enjoyable TV show to watch after your tenth binge of “The Office”.

In season two, each episode is different from the last, but not in a way that is too disconnecting. They always find a connection to the episode before it and the one next.

For example, an object a character gives their fellow co-worker will follow them until the season finale, making the audience realize how nothing in this season was included in vain.

Every character will find themselves in the spotlight at one point of each season, and that is especially seen in season two where, compared to season one, we can really now feel each worker on a personal level.

The writing in this season is not disappointing, as everything in an episode, even the smallest thing, will be wrapped up in a little bow by the end of the episode. If not, the comment shared in one episode will end up snowballing into causing a character to make a big decision in the next.

At moments, there were times that the characters would use technology in such a way that would make viewers just burst out in laughter. The witty jokes and moments in the show are perfect.

There was also a great build up to the four-part season finale. The events leading up would have audience members brainstorm like they were in the newsroom too, and when the audience thinks the job is over, there is always a shocking discovery that will bring the investigation deeper and closer to publishing.

The biggest event in this season is the situationship between Mare and Ned, first introduced in Season One. Their relationship growing closer and farther and closer then farther again throughout the season keeps viewers on their toes throughout its entirety.

There would be times where they could be the dream quirky couple and other times that the viewers just know they’re going to break up. Mare and Ned’s constantly-switching love life creates an engaging viewing experience for hopeless romantics.

Overall, season two of “The Paper” creates an enjoyable binge-watch for lovers of “The Office”. The wide array of lovable characters and relatable yet bizarre situations they get themselves into leaves viewers with a drive to continue their own dreams in the same wacky ways, too.