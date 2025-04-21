‘The Prom’: A Story from The Past and a Message about The Present

From April 11 to 13, audiences of all ages grabbed their corsages and dresses and headed down to Montclair State University Players’ production of ‘The Prom’!

‘The Prom’ tells the story of the hardships Emma Nolan faces when the James Madison High School prom rolls around in her small town of Edgewater, Indiana and her small-minded peers and fellow citizens refuse to allow Emma and her girlfriend, Alyssa Greene, to attend. With the help of her principal and a few big-name Broadway stars, Emma finds the courage to stand up against the intolerance she is facing and even opens up some of the minds – and hearts – of those around her.

This story is one of bravery, courage and authenticity, and the cast did a marvelous job of portraying the roller coaster of emotions felt by the characters while taking us along for the ride.

From the details of set design found in every corner of this show to the undeniable stage presence and powerhouse vocals of the cast, this show transported the audience from Montclair State University right into James Madison High School. Between scenes, the production’s stage crew performs transitions in a manner so seamless that, despite being done in front of the audience, still keeps the magic and mystery of theater alive.

The heart of the production, however, is found in its cast. Faith Brolly and Gavrielle Rivera – who play the leading roles of Emma Nolan and Alyssa Greene – deliver entirely moving performances that highlight not only their immense vocal talents but also their emotional range and beautiful storytelling abilities. In an interview with Rivera, she stated that one of the most important things for her when telling this story was to “tell [the story] the right way, and with the right emotions.”

Similarly, Brolly expressed how important the message was to her. “[I] wanted to make sure that [the story] is told in a way that is very easy [for the audience] to connect to even if their experience isn’t like the show.”

Of course, the production would be nothing without its production team, which can be found behind the scenes in Director Jenn Wilkinson, assistant director Maddie Welch, music director Ali Dingle, assistant music director Beck Roth, choreographer Sofia Salerno, assistant choreographer Matthew Pelc, stage manager Allie Volltrauer, and assistant state manager Xyla Crye, just to name a few.

When the subject matter got heavy, and the crowd was feeling Emma and Alyssa’s pain, they could always count on the “Broadway Stars” of the production to swoop in with comedic relief, right on cue. Courtney Mincolelli (playing Dee Dee Allen), Jared DeShields (Barry Glickman), Sarah Snow (Angie), Matthew Ryan (Trent Oliver), and Ian Love (Sheldon) were the comedic backbone of the production, providing laughs for the audience anytime they needed it most.

The larger-than-life stage presence of these actors individually was only amplified when paired with the camaraderie they had when all together. Looking around during their scenes, there was not one long face in the crowd when these five took the stage.

Besides the laughing faces, I noticed something else that was extremely heartwarming when I looked around the crowd – the age range of audience members. I was pleasantly surprised to see that everyone from younger siblings to grandparents that were having equally as great of a time seeing this show.

More importantly, I was delighted to see an audience of all ages being receptive to the message being sent. It was very uplifting to see that the generational gap didn’t make one bit of difference in enjoying and appreciating this show about acceptance, and about loving someone for who they are, and for who they love.

This story, although set in 2015, contains themes and messages throughout it that are even more important now than ever before, especially given the current political climate. When asked if they thought this message was important given today’s current events, the words “Yes, absolutely” were all similar and simple.

Wilkinson spoke on her point of view as a director of the LGBTQIA community. “I’m a lesbian director, and it’s really something that I strive to promote in my artistry,” Wilkinson said. “Especially right now, it is so, so scary to be a queer person and no matter where you are in the world, when you build a community, you can break through.”

Brolly also reminds people in her answer that, amid harmful laws that will continue being passed, it’s important to remember that there are still people in the LGBTQIA community “fighting to exist, and to get to do simple things.”

As the cast and crew took their final bows, there was no doubt that each and every one of these individuals was part of the puzzle that became the dazzling production ‘The Prom’. Furthermore, aside from hitting all their marks and every high note, this cast and crew helped to spread a beautiful message in a time when it is very much needed, and added a little extra love not only to Edgewater Indiana but to Montclair State University.