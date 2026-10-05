Tinashe’s “Popstar”: A Sound Palette of Dreams, Conception, and What It Truly Means to Be a Star

If there were a jack-of-all-trades phenotype in pop culture stardom, Tinashe could check every box. From opening for acts like Justin Bieber and Katy Perry to appearing on television in “Avatar: The Last Airbender” (2007) and “Rocket Power” (2004), to even being part of her own group, The Stunners, the 33-year-old has done it all.

The answer was going solo shortly after her group disbanded in 2011. From there, she began composing her own music using equipment she bought herself, recording in her home studio.

“Popstar” is her first album released under Atlantic Records and her previously independent label. Her departure from RCA years ago did not affect her, as she gained traction through singles like “Nasty” and “No Broke Boys” in 2024.

“Too Easy”, the lead single, was released on June 5, 2026. In less than two minutes, she delivers stunning choreography, visuals, vocals, and style. The music video is a play on what it is to be a ‘pop star,’ with Tinashe hinting at how easy it is to be one herself.

The album cover and release date were announced on July 16th, with the second single “Crash Out”. The R&B track showcased a rather nasty beat and heavily self-aware lyrics, such as “The American dream is outdated//Now they sitting on the internet hating”.

The hyper-pop and electronic dance track, “Melatonin,” went viral on social media. Despite its ‘relaxing’ name, the fast-paced blitz demands listeners move to the beat and stop sleeping on Tinashe’s work.

The fourth single was released simultaneously with another, “Pillow Fight,” and “I’d Rather Be Alone”, on September 10th. The R&B/ballad contrast between the two highlights Tinashe’s vocal and rap delivery, bouncy and flirty on both ends.

While the singles hold their own in their respective genres, the rest of the album retains a sonic identity so unique that it spans multiple sounds and cannot be defined by a single label.

“Sunglasses,” produced by Arca and Machinedrum, introduces the album as an experimental yet familiar sound only Tinashe could produce. The offbeat pulses bounce off each other, the bass putting you into an inescapable trance.

The album shifts into an emotional and introspective look at the concept of being a pop star with “Empty Stadium” and “Flashbacks”. She sings about a recurring dream of performing for no audience, wondering if any of this work will be worth it in the end.

“Overdramatic” goes back to a beautiful jazz R&B blend, lasting only 45 seconds. It’s a playful addition that reminds the listener what Tinashe is good at, but doesn’t want to be boxed into.

The vibe rises again with “Nobody Wanna Dance Anymore,” another sick beat begging the audience to move and calling out the epidemic of phones at the club. She sings, “You got a lotta friends, but they don’t wanna dance//Too cool with their sunnies and their baggy pants//But I’m drippin’ sweat, I don’t need the clout//They got their hands in they pockets or their phone out.”

“Twentyfive Eight” briefly returns to the brooding of tracks 4 and 5, heavily contemplating the worth of becoming a true star in the face of fame and scrutiny. It is a tribute to the hard work and effort she has put in pushing the envelope for black artists, and the internal conflict she still faces in doing so.

The alluring intro “The Show Must Go On” leads us into the ethos of the album and the track of the same name, “Popstar”. Tinashe describes her Hollywood-filled childhood and accomplished dreams, still asking herself, “…is it everything you thought it’d be?”

“Brainrot” is a humorous track that captures the addiction to the content we consume online and the numbness, while “Cloud 9” amps it to the max hype level possible, describing the excitement of a newfound relationship through a pounding bass.

To top it all off, “Heavyweight” does a complete 180 and brings forth the strings of a guitar in a classic pop-country track. Tinashe lets it all out, speaking of the weight she has carried over the course of her career, wondering if she can continue to hold that burden as she sings, “Think I’ll probably always be stuck in this position.”

By continuously pushing the envelope and refusing to be labeled with art like “Popstar,” Tinashe redefines the very meaning of pop music, carving a lane for her and various other Black artists to succeed in an otherwise unforgiving industry.