Troye Sivan’s “She’s The Best”: Yearning Personified Through Imagination, Partying, and Lust

2024 proved to be a breakout year for pop music, spearheaded by Charli XCX’s Brat. Alongside her, pop prince and best friend Troye Sivan also rose in popularity, reaching a new peak when the duo announced their joint tour.

Throughout this, Sivan would experience a “lonely” time, despite the nightlife style advertised through his singles “Rush” and “Got me Started”. He described his last record as “hypersexual” and “super-connected”, when truthfully, he was feeling the opposite of the lavish and popstar lifestyle.

Once the tour wrapped up, he would spend time between 2025-2026 writing songs, sonically inspired by Madonna, Kylie Minogue, and others. Working with producers Jack Antonoff, Cirkut, and George Daniel would result in the birth of one of his most experimental and interesting records to date.

The first single of the same name was released on August 14th. The video features Nicole Kidman, Sasha Colby, and Sivan’s sister. Troye stars in his own drag look, paying homage to the women and sisters in his life.

“Party”, the second single, was released on September 17th. It contains an interpolation of Madonna’s “Music” (2000), and the video is shot in a medieval setting with a voiceover from Ian McKellen.

The third single, “FF”, was released simultaneously with the album on October 9th. Its video was directed by Gordon von Steiner, who previously worked on the video for “Rush” (2023), and features model Felix Mayr. The ballad track delivers some of Sivan’s strongest and most gut-wrenching vocals yet, paired with the strength of an electrifying guitar and bass.

“She’s The Best” is a primarily alternative-pop record, featuring genres like house, dance, electronic, rock, and trip hop. With 12 total tracks, a runtime of 41 minutes, and a feature from best friend Lily Rose Depp, Sivan bears it all on his fourth record.

Following the title track’s spoken word effect, “Canada Dry” brings forth the classic Troye everyone knows. He channels Madonna on this pop-perfect track, singing about kissing a lover until he’s all dried out.

“I Do This for You” contains some of his most experimental sounds to date, clashing synths surrounding vocal chants as he calls out to his unknown love interest, saying “Whoever you are//I do this for you.”

The sound shifts from heavy instrumentals to a soft country guitar, fitting for the track titled “Cowboy”. Breathy vocals and passionate lyrics set the tone for the next few tracks. A visualizer featuring singer Role Model was released on October 14th, 2026.

“Embarrassingly” recounts a past relationship, and how the artist still thinks on it. He sings, “So at least I can be alone// When I’m falling into you// Embarrassingly,” fantasizing about what he has lost and whether it will ever come back.

Troye’s switch up in vocal delivery shines on “Le Boy”, beginning with low register, hazy tones, exploding into the glorious chorus of heavenly cries as he sings about the boy he still hasn’t found.

“Sex Star” hones in on sexual frustration, and the neediness that comes with relying on another for your satisfaction. He sings, “You’d come home / Park that car / On the bed I’ll be waiting / Hard and impatient.”

The excitement rises once again with “Troye Meets World,” a fast-paced Y2K beat surrounded by claps and glitzy breakdowns. The infectious “Music meet body / body meet music” takes us to musical bliss before crashing down again.

“Love So Big It Hurts” returns to the melancholy feeling from earlier, infused with piano and electric elements. Troye directs his heart and soul to this unknown lover, singing, “Love so big it hurts / The biggest that there is on the Earth.”

To close, Lily Rose Depp’s sultry French leads us into “Lost Time.” The trip hop track returns to the alternative sounds from the title track, autotune and guitar strums all in one. Troye begs to “stay at home and be creative,” to make up for all the lost time between him and his imaginary lover.

While Troye’s album may feel scattered due to the mix of dance and ballad tracks, the theme of yearning for an imaginary lover is present and consistent. In addition to that, Sivan has always been one to celebrate queer joy and give a platform to the identities and figures in his life, never shying away from it.

“She’s The Best” captures the messiness of being human and romanticizing your life. From having the most amazing friends in the world to fantasizing about a lover that will never be, Troye Sivan understands what it means to want something bigger than yourself, even if you aren’t quite sure what that may be.