Handmade artistry is something that is hard to find in modern films. In a world of artificial intelligence and inauthenticity, Laika continues to hold up its standards for keeping the art of stop motion alive.

This level of handcrafted-ness and heart is majorly seen in Laika’s most recent release, Wildwood. The film was directed and produced by the company CEO, Travis Knight, and took sixteen years to complete. This process took even longer than a typical animated film, from development to improving technology to animating.

Laika films are known for being unique, interesting, heartfelt, and beautiful. With five films prior to its release, does Wildwood live up to the expectations of a Laika film?

Yes, yes it does. In fact, it does not just live up to the expectations; it exceeds them.

Wildwood follows Prue, a teenage girl who follows a murder of crows into the forest after they kidnap her baby brother Mac. Prue ventures into the Impassible Wilderness, discovering a world of animals, villages, and tribes on the brink of war with the dowager governess Alexandra. To escape and bring her baby brother home, Prue must unite the forces within the forest and harness the magic within her.

Prue, played by Peyton Elizabeth Lee, is a very likable main character. She had an air of sarcasm and wit, but was filled with kindness and a good heart underneath. Her lines and ability to change her character from a stereotypical fantasy protagonist to one with more depth was inspiring.

Curtis, her classmate played by Jacob Tremblay, came off as a stereotypical nerd, but his courage and inner strength made him much more likable as the story progressed. His character was so easy to sympathize with, especially when he was forced to become a child soldier in a world that he didn’t want to be in to begin with.

Alexandra, played by Carey Mulligan, was a complex and incredible villain. Her grief over the loss of her son Alexei in an accident was very sympathetic. Seeing her descent into villainy and dark magic to bring her son back was compelling, and seeing a villain so complex and unapologetically evil was something so needed in a modern film.

Septima, a rat played by Awkwafina, was surprisingly genuine and one of her best roles yet. Her balance of humor and emotion helped add to the story, and is definitely one of her best roles. Angela Bassett as The General was a very impressive cameo, and her vocal power helped bring her character to life in one of the most beautiful scenes of the film.

The film was full of stunning animation, between breathtaking landscapes and fight scenes with hundreds of characters that took years to animate. The level of emotion in the characters, details in their surroundings, and fluid motion of their characters made the level of ambition in this project truly worth it.

The fight scenes in Wildwood were one of the greatest highlights. The sheer amount of characters on screen during the big battles showed audiences the amount of hard work the animators did creating such an amazing feat. The idea of moving hundreds of figures frame by frame for a 12 minute sequence on that scale alone is something that makes Wildwood a film worth seeing.

It was also interesting to see the amount of emotion and humanity in the character expressions. Out of all of Laika’s films, the faces in Wildwood feel the most realistic. It was also humorous to hear that behind the scenes to capture Mac’s horrific crying, Knight used the cries of his own son while his diaper was being changed.

The soundtrack immersed viewers even more, with folk songs and lullabies combined with that of the score composed by Dario Marianelli. The end credits song, “The Better Part of Bravery” by The Decemberists, was very fitting to the story, and accompanied the charming 2D animation in the credits completely.

Wildwood uses its PG-13 rating to the fullest. The film has some of the bloodiest and most violent scenes in any Laika film, as well as partial nudity and coarse language. The film also tackles darker themes, such as loss and suicide. Wildwood showcases not only that animation is not just for kids, but also that kids can handle non watered down content.

Wildwood is an incredible film, filled with handcrafted animation and heart. The mirrored stories of Prue and Alexandra — two women who would do anything to get their family back, was the core of Laika’s best film yet. Wildwood is a breath of fresh air, and best seen on the biggest screen possible.