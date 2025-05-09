A Sip Of Inspiration From Your Montclair State Starbucks

Feature Illustration image by Joe Corredor

When Liastor Parkison graduated from Montclair State University in 2024, she didn’t expect to return to campus as a barista. Now, Parkison works at the recently opened Starbucks, serving as both a cashier and a barista, making drinks for students, faculty and staff.

A recent graduate with a degree in journalism and digital media, Parkison is back on campus with a job that allows her to stay connected to the community.

“It’s very encouraging,” Parkison says. “I get to talk to people with the same major and I give them tips.”

But Parkison does more than just serve a cup of coffee. She writes personalized notes on students’ cups, offering words of encouragement to help brighten their day.

“We put little things like ‘Keep shining,’ ‘Keep going,’ ‘You’ve got this,’ and sometimes even little cliches,” she says.

Parkiston recalls talking to a student who came in around closing time.

“[The student] had tears in her eyes, she probably was crying,” she said. “So I wrote on the cup, ‘You got this. Keep going, and ‘Nothing will knock you down.’ She came around and got her drink and just was overwhelmed with joy.”

What started as a tradition among workers has now become an official policy at Starbucks on campus as of March 2025. When possible, it’s required for Starbucks employees to write notes on cups.

“Before it became a policy, we were already writing notes on the cups,” Parkison explains. “Now it’s something we try to do for every order, which can sometimes be overwhelming, but it’s worth it when we know we’ve made someone’s day.”

It’s not just students who are uplifted by Parkison’s thoughtful notes. She shares that even faculty members appreciate the little gesture.

“Professor Effron! He comes in all the time for a tea or hot coffee and shouts me out!” she said, referring to Mark Effron, a journalism and digital media professor. “Other professors come and love their coffee prepared with notes on them so they can grab and go.”

Parkison’s coworker, Kemya Amos, described Liastor saying, “She has a good heart. Can be a little more motivated, but has a great spirit for life.”

Parkison’s favorite drink to make is a refresher, but she also enjoys a special iced white mocha with brown sugar, oat milk, and caramel drizzle.

“It’s my go-to drink when I need a little extra boost,” she says.

For Parkison, writing notes isn’t just about cheering someone up—it’s also a way to pay forward the support she thought would have been nice to receive when she was a student.

“I enjoy encouraging students because they remind me of myself,” Parkison says.

Through her simple but meaningful acts, Parkison has found a way to make a lasting impact on the students, workers and professors around her. Parkison shows how small gestures can go a long way in creating a positive campus community.

Parkiston says, “When I was in their shoes, I would love to have had that encouragement too.”