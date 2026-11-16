Montclair State welcomed back its annual Halloween event, the “Field of Screams,” on Wednesday, Oct. 28. The event was held at the Yogi Berra Stadium, where students crowded in for a night of scares, screams, and enough spooky vibes to keep them coming back next year.

The night kicked off at 6 p.m. and ran until 10 p.m. with various activities for students to participate in. There was an outdoor movie area playing horror films, a photo booth where students could take pictures with props, fire pits, music from a DJ, and snack stations to pick up popcorn, apple cider, donuts, and make s’mores.

And of course, the main attraction: the haunted house.

Students were called to step into the haunted house, grouped by horror titles like “Candyman.”

But only if they dared.

Inside were scare rooms with thick fog and flashing lights, tattered tapestries hanging from the walls, and props and loud, shrill noises. It was a maze of uncertainty, never being able to guess what was coming next.

Each room had a detailed setup with different themes, horror elements and references. Scare actors, played by students and faculty, littered the space, popping out behind walls and hidden areas, screaming things as you crept through, and taking every opportunity to do jump scares.

Among some of the best rooms in the haunted house were: a room with scare actors in crazy colorful wigs that added a bit of humor to the fright; the last room before the exit where the sounds of a chainsaw chased you out; and a room in complete darkness with only an occasional burst of light accompanied by a loud blaring sound guiding you through.

Junior criminal justice major Josemely Inoa shared a bit about her experience in the haunted house.

“Each room had a really good eerie atmosphere,” Inoa said. “I screamed a few times because of the jump scares, [and] you had that suspense with you too, like you didn’t know what was gonna happen next.”

The haunted house brought the scare factor and thrill to the event; however, it wasn’t the only highlight of the evening.

The spooky atmosphere carried throughout the night, with scare actors roaming around the stadium and students dressed up in their own costumes and a display of decorated pumpkins and vibrant lights bringing the Halloween vibes to life.

Brittney Davalos, a senior majoring in criminal justice and psychology, came to the “Field of Screams” not expecting much out of the event. Thankfully, she left with a better experience than she thought possible.

“I think my expectations for this were lower,” Davalos said. “It definitely exceeded my expectations. […] That was like an actual haunted house. It was scary. […] It has the fear factor, and there’s a lot of people [scare actors] in there, so I can see a lot of thought went into it.”

The “Field of Screams” brought the Montclair student community together to spend a night taking group photos, gathering for moving screenings, forming dance circles in front of the DJ booth, roasting marshmallows by the fire pits, and screaming with one another in the haunted house.

It was a night to forget about courses and assignments and just enjoy the end of the Halloween season. And that is what made the night so special and such a success.

In the words of senior theater studies major Imani Capo, “My favorite thing about the event is how many people came out and just the atmosphere of everybody being here together.”