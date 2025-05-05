A Trail of Tiny Ducks and Big Smiles at Montclair State

Montclair State University is known for its lush greenery, historic architecture and scenic views. But something small and unexpected started to appear across the already picturesque campus: tiny, colorful plastic ducks.

The ducks— bright in shades of hot pink, electric blue, lime green and fluorescent yellow— began showing up in the most random spots. Their pop of color began to attract students when going to turn a door handle, placing their bag down on a chair in class and even when going to drink from the water fountain.

The campus-wide treasure hunt began with an academic success coach in the College of Science & Mathematics, Christina Dilkes. What started as an inside joke within her family soon blossomed into a campus-wide treasure hunt.

“It builds another feeling of goodwill across Montclair State,” Dilkes said. “Which is what we needed.”

She likes to make the ducks a bit noticeable for people to find.

“I like to leave them out in the open because you’re walking and then all of a sudden there’s this little flash of pink or blue or green and you notice that there’s a duck,” Dilkes said.

In the blink of an eye, the solo duck-hiding movement grew to her colleagues and students.

One of the first to catch on was Hebert Logerie, an academic advisor for biology students. He had a feeling that his coworker was the tiny duck mastermind.

“I was cracking up,” Logerie said. “It was almost as if I should’ve known. Such a heartwarming and fun initiative would always come from someone like her.”

Not only did he love the idea, but he began hiding ducks as well.

“When you love what you do, you add your own flavor to your job and make it fun for everyone else,” Logerie said. “Supporting her in putting smiles on students’ faces and joy to their everyday [life] was an easy thing to get behind.”

The ducks’ fame soared higher when Dilkes created the Instagram account, @montclair_ducking, in April 2023. The follower count began to flourish as more community members joined in on the fun.

“We went in about a year, I would say, from nothing to 831 followers and counting,” Dilkes said. “Although I know one of them is my mother.”

Students began messaging the account to share their findings. Seasonal themes–like Christmas, Halloween and graduation only added to the thrill.

“They are always excited,” Dilkes said. “And when they learn that they can help out, they’re even more excited…I can’t keep up with how many people ask…‘Where are they? Where are they hiding?’ and I say, ‘I don’t know all of where they’re hiding,’ because I give some out and let them go free–free range ducks.”

The rush to find them is contagious. Logerie says the engagement from students speaks volumes.

“I am so happy that students have joined the cause,” Logerie said. “It really shows the type of students that we have here on the Montclair campus. Students who understand that while you’re studying and working hard towards your future, that it’s important to enjoy the journey and introduce a smile to your day.”

As the ducks continue to waddle their way into corners across campus, their motto is simple.

“If I was going to think of two words, happiness and community,” Dilkes said. “It makes me happy to hide them. It hopefully makes the other people who hide them happy, and it makes people happy to find them.”