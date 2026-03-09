A Trip of Inspiration: Creative Thinking Meets the Montclair Art Museum

Students of of Montclair State University’s Creative Thinking course embarked on a class trip to the local Montclair Art Museum on Feb. 27. Professor Kim Arin wanted her students to “take in some beautiful work and understand creative minds” throughout the trip. It was a chance for students to open their minds to the real world beyond their screens.

For 90 minutes, students were free to break away from the group and explore the exhibits on their own. This independence allowed everyone to really take in the art and understand what it means to them. It is a critical practice in Arin’s classroom, as she teaches the importance of enjoying time alone to connect to yourself.

Advertising major Denisse Campusano explained a lesson from class about “resistance in making.” She shared how the class and trip have affected her creative process.

“It makes me sit with myself and ask myself why I don’t do something that I want to create,” said Campusano.

It may not be as grand as The Met, but there is so much this local museum offers. Their showcase changes with every season; at the time, the Ann and Mel Schaffer Collection was there for the class to see.

Also referred to as “See It Now,” it is a borrowed collection from the Schaffers, long-time contemporary art collectors. It holds a wide range of artists and styles, but all are meant to tell a personal story.

It was the perfect collection for the class to witness, as Professor Arin said she wanted her students to “get outside of the algorithm.” The Schaffers built their collection around whatever interested them, going beyond market trends.

The majority of the class had not visited the Montclair Art Museum before, proving how the Creative Thinking class is opening their mind to new experiences. Communication and Media Studies major Sebastian Morey said, “The class is getting me out of my comfort zone and getting me into the artsy side of things.”

This feeling of moving away from their mindset was shared amongst classmates. Jakub Bachmatiuk said the class gives him “a different perspective on things I would never even think about.”

While many took time to explore alone, there were also times of connection. Occasionally, groups of students would gather around one piece; there was discussion and laughter among these young adults who may not have known each other outside of campus.

Interactions like these truly reflected some goals of the MAM, such as being a “quiet, contemplative space,” and a potential hangout spot, as Damon Stallman, the tours and outreach manager, shared. Stallman asked students upon arrival to share ways the museum could better appeal to young adults, especially Montclair State students.

Stallman was an active listener, showing true concern and appreciation for ideas given, such as a date night. The museum is working to serve locals, even mentioning the possibility of changing its open hours to be more convenient.

These efforts prove just how great a resource the Montclair Art Museum is, especially for students, as it’s only a 10-minute ride away from campus. They also run occasional internship opportunities for students interested in having a hands-on role in the world of art museums.

Although Professor Kim Arin originally planned for the class to visit the Whitney Museum in New York City, she still succeeded in accomplishing her goal with this trip.

“It’s always my goal to get my students out into the world to see beautiful things,” Arin said.

The trip was a great chance for everyone to get a change of pace and scenery, learning and feeling outside the classroom. School can feel dull and lifeless, but the museum was a complete switch, allowing students to see vibrant colors, personality, and stories in the works.

The Montclair Art Museum is a great resource for Montclair State students, and a fun time waiting. Beyond exhibits, they offer activities such as summer art camps for kids and LEGO building on March 8.

To start taking advantage of what Montclair has to offer, visit their site here.