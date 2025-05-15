After 17 Years at Montclair State, He’s Pushing Himself Further

Feature illustration image by David Solon



There’s a well-known saying that goes, “If you do what you love, you’ll never work a day in your life.” Daniel Miller is working toward that goal every day and he’s already a few steps in the right direction.

Miller has been a plumbing apprentice at Montclair State University since October as part of a program held by Passaic County Technical Institute. The apprenticeship lasts four years and is completely paid for by Montclair State, which Miller says has opened countless doors for him.

“Every day I sit here and I’m just like, ‘Is this happening?’” says Miller. “The way things are moving… it blows my mind. I have to sit here and just think… you’re doing something, you’re doing it.”

Miller was a mover for Montclair State for about 17 years before becoming an apprentice plumber for the university. He says the reason for the change wasn’t only because he was passionate about plumbing – it was because he felt he needed a change in his life.

“Looking at bills, just me being worried about everything… if I [want to] do better,” Miller said, “I have to do better.”

To Miller, the apprenticeship was the answer to his questions. He says the opportunity came not only during a time of need but also during a time when he doubted himself and his abilities.

“Will I be doing this forever, doing the same [moving] job… When this opportunity arose, it was like a blessing in disguise,” he said.

Participants in the apprentice program needed to be nominated, but to this day, Miller still doesn’t know who put the good word in for him. While he may not know who nominated him for the program, others who do know him think he was a great choice.

Jermaine Jeffries was Miller’s supervisor before Miller became a plumbing apprentice. He says that Miller’s passion for plumbing has been a key part of who he is.

“He’s a really hard-working guy…outgoing and likes to work…very dependable,” said Jeffries. “He wanted to try something different and be fulfilled. He was very excited about it.”

Julie Fleming, director of the Student Center, knew Miller when he was still part of the moving team. Though she says they don’t speak often anymore, she recalls Miller’s character and how motivated he was to do something different.

“He’s good people…just warm and wonderful and kind and gentle,” said Fleming. “It was always about doing better and doing more and learning more.”

Miller says he’s ecstatic about being able to be part of the apprentice program because of how much its pushed him to a new place in his life.

“I’m excited because [of] how this opportunity is going to change me, how it’s going to make me stronger and build my future even further than what I expected,” Miller said.

When asked about what he would tell someone in the position he found himself in not too long ago, Miller gave a few inspiring words.

“Don’t have self-doubt. If you have self-doubt, just tell yourself you can do it, don’t stop,” said Miller.

Although Miller has four years left in the program, the time is sure to fly by – after all, he is doing what he loves.