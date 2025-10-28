FOCUS — Voting With Purpose: Montclair State Students Weigh In On Key Issues Ahead of Gubernatorial Election

With Election Day approaching , Montclair State University students reflect on the state’s most critical issues to be addressed by our next governor.

College students and other young voters represent one of the most politically engaged and impactful demographics in electoral politics. As the youngest voting generation, their voting interests reflect the most pressing issues for the near future of the country.

Progressive issues, like climate change, the environment and human rights, tend to take a front seat for members of Generation Z. Older generations, like baby boomers and Generation X, tend to place emphasis on issues like the economy, taxes and border control. A 2024 study by Navigator Research showed that Generation Z voters tend to be more left-leaning than their party self-identification, even across party lines. This trend has grown over recent decades, with young voters becoming more and more progressive as time goes on.

Julissa Otto, a sophomore exercise science major, believes racial equality is a growing issue in the state that needs to be addressed.

“In [an interview] with Jack Ciattarelli, somebody asked him a question about how he feels about Hispanic and Black voters and he didn’t even respond,” Otto said, referencing a recent interview with the Republican candidate where he appeared to dodge a question about the importance of Black and Hispanic voters to his campaign. “As a black woman, that’s important to me… I need somebody who will look [out] for me and my people, Hispanics, Blacks, white, everybody.”

Taylor Lancenese, a sophomore communication and media studies major, shared similar values.

“We need to make sure everybody in New Jersey is seen as a whole, not separate,” Lancenese said, explaining that one side is often portrayed as the ‘outsiders.’ “As the governor, you need to make sure the [state] is unified.”

Lancenese, who added that she hopes the next governor of New Jersey is “as amazing as Phil Murphy was,” also cited growing electric and utility costs as a key issue for the gubernatorial candidates to prioritize.

“My mom brings it up, electric [costs] are through the roof,” Lancenese said. “I’m looking into getting my own place soon… we need to tackle this problem now. I don’t want to have to tackle that later in my life.”

Lancenese’s sentiment resonates with young adults across the state, who are forced to grapple with skyrocketing housing and utility costs and the increasingly difficult goal of home ownership in America.

Jayden Hall, a junior film and television major, also believes rising prices are a mounting issue for New Jerseyans.

“One of my biggest issues is corporate price-gouging in grocery stores,” Hall explained. “I like the idea of grocery stores [implementing] a system of capping their prices at a certain point. One of the New York City mayoral candidates, [Zohran] Mamdani, talked about public-run grocery stores. I like the idea of putting the control back into the public.”

Hall also cited the increasing presence of ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement), in America under the Trump administration.

“[Seeing] ICE kicking down people’s doors has been scary, terrible,” Hall said. “I’d love to see that addressed. I want someone who would fight that Christian nationalist [agenda].”

Senior public relations and social media major Jake Flores agrees that racial tensions and ICE presence in New Jersey and the U.S. are a critical issue.

“I care about the racial issues that have been occurring nowadays,” Hall said. “There [are] a lot of innocent people that are just getting taken from their families by ICE… what ICE likes to do is categorize everybody and say how they’re all bad, when nine times out of 10, they’re just here to have a better life and better themselves.”

Flores believes the racial generalization problem goes beyond just ICE officers and also extends to society.

“At the end of the day, it is a race thing because the only people that are targeted and treated unfairly are Hispanics and people of color,” Flores said. “I just feel like if there was a way to narrow that down and just not be so judgey and stereotypical towards Hispanics and people of color just because of where we’re from. I think that we’re better, not only New Jersey in itself, but us as a country.”