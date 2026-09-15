Fortune Wok Is a Student Favorite Comparable To Its Predecessor

Montclair State University has added three new food options to its roster this August. One of these is Fortune Wok, a fast-food Chinese restaurant located in the Student Center cafeteria. The restaurant replaced the fan-favorite Panda Express restaurant that occupied the location in previous academic years.

Brian Conway, director of Dining Services, explained the reasoning behind the change.

“Our contract with Panda Express had expired, and we were determined [not to let] students miss out on one of their favorite dining cuisines,” Conway explained. “We were exploring a way to be able to continue to offer the great Asian cuisine that the students enjoyed.”

Conway elaborated on how the chefs came up with the concept of Fortune Wok.

“In the summer, we charged our great chefs here at Montclair State to utilize their skills and come up with a superior idea that would entice the students to keep coming back for more”, Conway said. “Our goal was to offer as many quality dining options as possible without losing what we previously had, and not duplicating what we already offer somewhere else on campus.”

Chef Isa Konneh, the assistant director of operations and chef with Gourmet Dining at Montclair who created Fortune Wok, shared his perspective on the change as a chef.

“Fortune Wok challenged me in a completely different way as a chef,” Konneh said. “Seeing two ideas become two fully functioning brands has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my career.”

Beyond the career accomplishment of opening the restaurant for students, Konneh also has a close link to the campus community.

“Seeing students enjoying something that started as an idea in my head and recipes in the kitchen is a great feeling, and I’m excited to see where our students help us take these brands next,” said Konneh. “My sister is in her second year at Montclair State, so this campus has a personal connection for me.”

Bringing a viable dining option for students on campus to compete with other favorites is a priority for Konneh.

“When I think about the students we serve, I think about the experience I would want my own sister and her classmates to have: great food, great value, variety, and something they can be proud to have on their campus,” Konneh said.

The restaurant offers small and large portions of Chinese food staples, such as orange chicken, fried rice, lo mein, dumplings, and egg rolls.

With so many options, diners only have one question: is the food good?

I tried a small portion of the teriyaki chicken and the lo mein, and they were tasty. The teriyaki chicken was thoroughly cooked while remaining juicy, and it had a nice skin on it. My only critique would be that there could have been more teriyaki sauce on the chicken.

The lo mein was decent, but definitely needed soy sauce to add a saltier flavor. The vegetables and noodles were well cooked and very delicious. The one swipe I was charged was a fair price for the reasonable portion I was served, and I found it filling.

Meghan Lipscomb, a senior majoring in sports communication, shared her thoughts on the new dining location.

“I think it’s a better alternative to Panda,” Lipscomb said. “The food seems evenly portioned.”

On top of providing a good meal, Lipscomb explained, the restaurant provides value to students on meal plans.

“You’re getting more for a swipe,” Lipscomb. “I’ve only had their teriyaki chicken. It’s really good so far, and it’s been consistent.”

Aidan Brown, a senior majoring in film and television said, also enjoyed the food at Fortune Wok.

“It’s really good,” Brown said. ”I definitely would recommend it if people are trying new foods and trying to figure out what’s going on on campus when it comes to food.”

Conway expressed his hopes for student reception of the restaurant.

“We hope they enjoy it and it becomes a fan favorite,” Conway said. “Feedback in emails, on social media, and in person has been tremendously positive. The majority of those we talk to are big fans of the new flavors we offer and are happy that they still can order their old favorites.”

Conway also reiterated the value of the menu’s pricing.

“[Students] are also happy that we were able to keep the same price point as Panda while providing a larger meal portion,” Conway said. “Fortune Wok is currently one of the top two ordered meal options on campus.”

While Fortune Wok may not be my personal go-to dining concept on campus, it was still a tasty meal and one that was comparable to its predecessor. I can absolutely see myself ordering from them in the future, especially when I am in the mood for Asian cuisine. I would recommend trying it and seeing how you like it.