From Reflection To Action: Montclair State University Students Honor The Dream Through Service

For these Montclair State University students, Martin Luther King Jr. Day is more than a day off — it is a time to reflect on service, legacy and unity.

Montclair State’s MLK Day of Service brought over 100 people to campus to honor MLK’s legacy through community action. Hosted in the Student Center Ballrooms by the Volunteer Center, NextGen Service Corps and The Bonner Leader Program, the event featured various acts of service across campus — from packing food to helping families complete FAFSA forms.

Nereida Delgado Garcia is the Volunteer Coordinator at the Office of Community Engagement and Partnerships. She believes this event is more than just service — it’s about the impact that student contributions have on communities.

“It forces us to sit down and realize the power of community,” Garcia said. “Society tries to train us to be like, ‘Oh, you can do everything by yourself,’ but in order to foster community, you need to build one.”

Garcia says this day is a time to recognize the importance of perseverance and support, noting that MLK’s legacy remains relevant because people still lack basic needs like food, shelter and financial aid. Those struggles, Garcia says, remind people of the importance of community building and volunteering.

“It’s great to see the want and need for more volunteer slots, because people want to help, they just need that outlet,” Garcia said. “College is meant to open doors to new people, ideas and cultures. Service is a great way to demonstrate that.”

Moving forward, Garcia plans on ensuring that the servicing events are impactful.

“Events are done intentionally, not for show,” Garcia said. “While someone might think, ‘I’m only volunteering one time,’ that one time really does make a huge difference.”

Natalie Humienny, is a senior majoring in educational foundations, views this day as a way to help her community and acknowledge her position in the world. Humienny, who works in education with children in addition to being a student, still sees the effect of Dr. King in the classroom today.

“When I see young kids say [they] want to be like Martin Luther King, that really does warm my heart, because [they] are solely focusing on being helpful and making a change,” Humienny said. “We need young leaders like that.”

While Humienny is fond of kids aspiring to be MLK, she still tries to teach them to not put too much pressure on themselves.

“I know you want to march down the street for what you believe in, but you’re six, you can’t do that yet,” Garcia recalled of her experience with kids in the classroom. “What you can do is encourage your friends, share with others, and say ‘hi’ to the person sitting alone.”

Azzure McLeod is a senior majoring in justice studies and president of the Puerto Rican Student Organization (PRSO). McLeod believes this day is a reminder of why she’s able to do the things she can.

“As a first-generation African-American college student, being able to receive an education in such a nontraditional community surrounded by other students who look like me, MLK made that happen.” McLeod said.

McLeod added that she hopes the MLK Day of Service event instills awareness, persistence, and dedication to the freshman and sophomore students who attended the annual event.

Grace Velazquez, a junior majoring in social media and public relations, believes that this day is about reflecting and giving back.

“I always [think] back to the first day of service I went to — it was eight in the morning,” Velaquez recalled. “I was tired and exhausted, but by the time I left the room, I knew what I was doing was for a good cause.”

While her heritage wasn’t always a source of pride, Dr. King contributed to her perspective on the matter.

“I am a first-generation Latina,” Velazquez elaborated. “The way I look doesn’t come off like that; people would think, ‘She’s white.’ I came in thinking I’m not Hispanic enough, but I think MLK really impacted that no matter what color you are, no matter who you are, you can make an impact.”

Velazquez says that this event was highly anticipated and was sold out in a week, with students and alumni alike showing up to help. Moving forward, she plans on continuing to highlight impactful, informative stories.

“This day only gets published on [the university’s] end,” Velazquez said. “I want it to be national and big. “Professionals don’t open themselves enough for public service giving back, and I’m happy to say that through this initiative, we are building those professionals to give back.”