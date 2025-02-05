Grammy Night in The Nest: CSI Hosts Grammy Watch Party

On February 2nd, the Center for Student Involvement rolled out the red carpet for Montclair state students. They hosted a watch party for the 67th Annual Grammy Award Show in Red Hawk Nest, inviting all to enjoy.

Although the weather took a turn and snow started to fall, students still came out for a night of relaxation in the Nest. Before the show began, Nomination ballots were handed out to students for their very own “MSU: Grammy Awards.” Students chose their winners for the night, tallies were counted and winners were revealed during the Red Carpet stream. Carmela Beitler, a junior psychology major and volunteer for the Center of Student Involvement for two years now, explained how she came up with the idea.

“I love watching the Emmys & The Oscars, guessing who will win what awards. I thought it would be fun for us to do the same tonight and have our own Montclair Grammy Winners of our choice.” Beitler said.

This watch party seemed to bring out all music lovers. Beyoncé won the student vote for Artist of the Year. Students were excited to see the performances & enjoy the award announcements. Daniel Fuwape, a junior computer science major said why he decided to come out for the event.

“I make music myself and I wanted to watch The Grammys with other people. I wanted to hear their opinions on the artists and their performances. I also really wanted to see the winners of the night, especially for the Afro-beats categories.” Fuwape said. One of those winners was Tems, a singer from Nigeria who won Best African Music Performance for “Love Me Jeje.”

Our eyes were glued to the screen when it came down to the performances. From Sabrina Carpenter opening with her hit “Espresso” to Chappell Roan dancing at the “Pink Pony Club.” As well as performances from Doechii, Teddy Swims, Raye and Stevie Wonder, it was hard for students to just pick one as the favorite.

Beatrice Vimercati, a senior language major from Italy, spoke about her favorites.

“If I had to choose, I would say Doechii & Sabrina Carpenter. Doechii’s performance was so powerful, and she danced so well. Sabrina is just so talented and I loved the comedy in her performance, her sarcasm.” Vimercati said.