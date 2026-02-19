‘The Sky is the Limit’: Honoring Black History Month Through Art and Talent

Black History Month transpires every February; however, the Black Student Union (BSU) — a campus organization that promotes the talent and culture of black and brown students — sees it as an everyday practice.

Fanta Kourouma is a sophomore majoring in Visual Arts and is one of the primary curators for the Black Student Union. As a black artist, she understands how hard it is for artists like her to get their work displayed. In a creative attempt to alleviate the issue, she reached out to Sprague Library and arranged for the artwork of black artists to be displayed for the whole month.

“I have the platform…why don’t I create a black culture showcase that displays us in our rawest forms?” asked Kourouma. “There aren’t a lot of opportunities for us; even though they say it’s a plethora, I don’t see it, especially at this school. I see a lot more things for other artists that don’t look like us.”

Kourouma sees Black History Month as a way to honor her ancestors and highlight the accomplishments of African American individuals. She believes black culture is honored, but deserves more respect.

“They try to imitate us, but they can’t; that’s their way of honoring our blackness,” said Kourouma. “They try to take whatever we got just to make it theirs. If you wanna do it, you better respect it, you better do your research… the respect’s gotta be there.”

Although Kourouma believes black culture isn’t fully respected, she doesn’t indulge in the negative stigmas that people put on African Americans. Moving forward, she plans to continue to honor black culture through community development, artwork, photography and social media.

Arianna Coffield is a sophomore majoring in Law & Society and believes that Black History Month allows her to freely express herself.

“It gives me more comfort because living in this type of society, you have to conform to what America sees as the norm for how a black woman or black man should act,” Coffield said.

Although Coffield finds comfort in Black History Month, she still finds herself being affected by societal pressures.

“I have been conditioned to code-switch,” Coffield said, referring to the practice of ” shifting from one linguistic code to another, depending on the social context or conversational setting.”

“As a black person, I can say that America kind of treats you like the bastard child, like you’re doing achievements, setting the expectations and giving yourself to the community, but they’re not really acknowledging you for what you’re doing,” Coffield said.

Regardless of the adversities that Coffield and other black artists face, she continues to thrive and honor black culture through community building, advocacy, dancing and poetry. She views the art exhibit event as a way to highlight the importance of young black leaders in society.

“We’re showing that, as young as we are now, you can make history at any age,” Coffield said. “The sky is the limit. Showcase what you got and use the talents that you were given.”

Damiano Dalmeida is a senior communications major. Dalmeida honors individuals like Marcus Garvey and W.E.B. Dubois because they paved the way for black and brown people to truly excel. Although Dalmeida feels that African-Americans are naturally resourceful and industrious, he believes that without Garvey and Dubois, black culture wouldn’t be where it is today.

Dalmeida states that black culture is honored among African Americans, but isn’t anticipated outside of that, which is why he values the importance of black and brown people staying dedicated through tough times and creating opportunities for themselves.

“Even down to how we were denied access to fraternities,” Dalmeida said. “We made our own, and now it’s global. Part of me feels like this is ridiculous, but another part of me is like ‘cool, stay on that side.’”

Dalmeida sees the art exhibit as a way for all students on campus to feel secure and welcomed and believes it allows people to be unapologetically themselves.

“We go to a predominantly white institute; you don’t really see a lot of black students as much as you would like to,” Dalmeida said. “An event like this creates a sense of security for students here; it creates a sense of security for students who may not be proud of their blackness. We’re here to say it’s okay to be you.”

Moving forward, Dalmeida will continue to promote black culture through community, professionalism, security, respect and morals.

“I feel like it would be a disservice to my ancestors to be anything less than great,” Dalmeida said.