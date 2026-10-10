How Montclair State Students Can Vote in the 2026 Midterm Election

The 2026 Midterm Election day is Nov. 3, and it isn’t easy for students to find the time to visit a polling location.

Mail-in or absentee voting is a convenient way for voters to take part in an upcoming election without having to find a physical polling location. New Jersey doesn’t require an excuse to apply for a mail-in ballot, so here’s how to register to vote before the Oct. 13 deadline and request an absentee ballot before the Oct. 27 deadline.

If you are registered to vote in another state, visit that state’s official elections website for more information about registering to vote and requesting an absentee ballot.

To check that you’re registered to vote in New Jersey, visit the voter registration portal. If you aren’t registered, you can register online with a valid New Jersey driver’s license, a non-driver ID, or your Social Security number. You can also fill out a paper application and mail it to your County Commissioner of Registration or Superintendent of Elections

Students who want to register to vote with their campus address can use the following format:

Blanton Hall (Building Name)

65 Clove Rd (Address)

BL {Room Number} (building abbreviation and room number)

Little Falls, NJ 07424 Passaic County (City, State, Zip Code and County)

There are three ways to vote in New Jersey: In-person on Election Day, in-person early voting, or with a mail-in ballot.

On Election Day, polling locations will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. There will be two shuttles leaving from Red Hawk Parking Deck at 2 and 6 p.m. to take students who registered to vote using their campus address to their polling locations. There are also a limited amount of Lyft codes that can be requested to get students to the polls. For students who register using their campus address, polling locations based on residence hall can be found here.

There is no appointment needed for early in-person voting. There are polling locations in every county, and the voting period is from Oct. 24 to Nov. 1. Voting hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

All active registered voters are eligible to request a mail-in ballot. You can apply online for a mail-in ballot to be sent to you. Students living on campus can use 1 Normal Ave, Montclair, NJ 07043 as their mailing address. When you receive the envelope, it’ll contain the ballot, a mailing envelope, and an inner envelope with a certificate. To complete the ballot, fill in the oval next to your selections with blue or black ink, fill out and sign the certificate, and place the ballot in the certificate envelope. Then, put the certificate envelope in the mailing envelope.

A mail-in ballot can be returned 3 ways: you can leave it in a secure ballot drop box, deliver it to your county Board of Elections Office, or mail it back to its return address before election day. On campus, there will be a drop box for Essex County across Red Hawk Deck, and one for Passaic County in front of Machuga Heights. If mailing back your ballot, it needs to be postmarked before 8 p.m. on Election Day, and received by your county’s Board of Elections on or by Nov. 9. If your ballot isn’t postmarked, the deadline is Nov. 5.

If you are registered to vote by mail and want to vote early in person instead, you can check if you’re an active absentee voter on Track My Ballot and call your county clerk to opt out.

Here is what you’re voting for: all 435 Legislature Seats in the House of Representatives (there are 12 congressional districts in New Jersey), One-third of U.S. Senate seats, and local township seats like County Commissioner, Mayor, and Board of Education are up for election.

Make sure to register to vote by the Oct. 13 deadline to do your civic duty.