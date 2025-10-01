Search our Archives!

In Photos: Montclair State University Homecoming 2025

by Sophia Lazaridis
Montclair State University held their annual Homecoming event on Sept. 27. Starting with a family breakfast in University Hall, the day was jam-packed with activities and events for current students, alumni and their families.

Organizations and clubs lined the Alumni Green, handing out information and premiums. Bouncy castles and carnival games entertained young children and students alike. The Homecoming showcase saw performances from Montclair State players, Greek Life organizations and more. The tailgate amped up the hype before the big game.

Fraternity guys pose in costume before their Greek Life showcase.

Sorority girls pose before their Showcase.

News Lab students interview Alumni on Homecoming and their experiences at Montclair.

Montclair Players perform a number from a previous show at their Homecoming Showcase.

Caricature Artist steals the show at Homecoming.

Homecoming concluded with Montclair State taking on Wilkes University.

Despite Montclair State’s team loss, Homecoming was a day of Red Hawk pride, seeing Red Hawks of all ages coming together to celebrate what it means to soar at Montclair State.

Montclair Football players eagerly watch from the sidelines.

Future Red Hawks cheer on Montclair's Football team.

Students show pride in the stands as they cheer on fellow Red Hawks.

