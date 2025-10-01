In Photos: Montclair State University Homecoming 2025

Montclair State University held their annual Homecoming event on Sept. 27. Starting with a family breakfast in University Hall, the day was jam-packed with activities and events for current students, alumni and their families.

Organizations and clubs lined the Alumni Green, handing out information and premiums. Bouncy castles and carnival games entertained young children and students alike. The Homecoming showcase saw performances from Montclair State players, Greek Life organizations and more. The tailgate amped up the hype before the big game.

Homecoming concluded with Montclair State taking on Wilkes University.

Despite Montclair State’s team loss, Homecoming was a day of Red Hawk pride, seeing Red Hawks of all ages coming together to celebrate what it means to soar at Montclair State.