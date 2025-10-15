Search our Archives!

In Photos: Rocky’s Birthday Was Out Of This World

by Sophia Lazaridis
Rocky’s birthday was out of this world, as he returns from his alien adventure!

Rocky’s space-themed birthday was held in the Student Center Ballrooms at Montclair State University this past Oct. 6. The afternoon was full of fun activities, giveaways, lip-sync battles, musical chairs, a money machine and various mascots from nearby schools and sports teams.

This year, in collaboration with Montclair State’s IT department, Rocky played a part in a phishing scam awareness campaign. Rocky was suddenly abducted by aliens after falling for a free birdseed ad online. Aliens were spotted all around campus and took over Rocky’s Instagram page. Rocky disappeared for about a week before promptly returning to celebrate his birthday with his fellow Red Hawks.

Montclair Eats plays a trivia game with students for a prize. Sophia Lazaridis | The Montclarion

Pebbles makes a surprise visit at Rocky's Birthday. Sophia Lazaridis | The Montclarion

One of Rocky's new alien friends lip-syncs "Starships" by Nicki Minaj. Sophia Lazaridis | The Montclarion

Students pose with Rocky's cousin, Ricky. Sophia Lazaridis | The Montclarion

The Scarlet Knight, Deacon the Bear, and more friendly faces await results of the lip-sync battle. Sophia Lazaridis | The Montclarion

Party-goers pose at the galaxy photobooth. Sophia Lazaridis | The Montclarion

