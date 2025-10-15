In Photos: Rocky’s Birthday Was Out Of This World

Rocky’s birthday was out of this world, as he returns from his alien adventure!

Rocky’s space-themed birthday was held in the Student Center Ballrooms at Montclair State University this past Oct. 6. The afternoon was full of fun activities, giveaways, lip-sync battles, musical chairs, a money machine and various mascots from nearby schools and sports teams.

This year, in collaboration with Montclair State’s IT department, Rocky played a part in a phishing scam awareness campaign. Rocky was suddenly abducted by aliens after falling for a free birdseed ad online. Aliens were spotted all around campus and took over Rocky’s Instagram page. Rocky disappeared for about a week before promptly returning to celebrate his birthday with his fellow Red Hawks.