Jollof Hut — Have You Noticed It?

The newest addition to the Student Center, Jollof Hut, is a West African-inspired restaurant. Jollof Hut was a concept brought to MSU by Chef Isa Konneh, assistant director of operations of Gourmet Dining.

Konneh wanted to bring something different and meaningful to campus with Jollof Hut.

“I was born in Liberia and grew up in Côte d’Ivoire before moving to the United States at 13, so West African food and flavors have always been part of my life,” Konneh explained in an email statement.

Konneh wanted to bring something different to campus. He wanted to offer familiar flavors and turn them into a modern, fast-casual concept that works for the students.

The idea of the Jollof Hut was to be different from what other places on campus offer. Montclair State varies in styles of food, and you can find a great variety of options. In addition to that, Jollof Hut is now in the Student Center location where fan-favorite Panda Express used to be.

He said that the biggest difference between Jollof Hut and other places around campus is that Jollof Hut was developed right here at Montclair State. It wasn’t simply an existing restaurant concept that they brought in, he said.

“We built the menu, developed and tested the recipes, trained the team, listened to feedback, and designed it around our students and our operation,” Konneh said. “It also gives West African-inspired food a platform on campus, which adds something very different to the dining program.”

Konneh also shared his goals for Jollof Hut.

“I want Jollof Hut to become a concept students recognize, enjoy, and look forward to eating,” Konneh said. “We want to maintain consistency, quality, speed, and value.”

I was able to try the chef’s personal favorite: a jollof rice bowl with beef stew and fried sweet plantains. It was good, and definitely new. The flavors were sharp and consistent, a bit too spicy for my liking— I don’t generally eat spicy foods.

The sweet plantains went well with the spiciness. In addition, I got peppers and onions, which completed the whole meal. Overall, the food was flavorful and unique. I enjoyed it.

Though students seemed to be enjoying the West African cuisine, there were some difficulties finding the options, as the restaurant also serves Asian cuisine. Some also commented on the smaller portions and limited options for toppings or sides. Jollof Hut seems to have many options to choose from, but they all consist of basic rice and proteins, not many vegetables.

Samira Aburomi, a communications major at Montclair State, experienced an awkward and confusing situation when she meant to try to order from the Jollof Hut section. When describing her experience she said it was confusing because it’s two places in one.

“When I went up there, she asked me like what I wanted, and everybody in the line was getting Asian food,” Aburomi said. “So I was confused on how it was working, if it was a different person that I was supposed to talk to, or if it was the same lady that was doing the Asian food.”

This happened in the middle of peak lunch hour, so not only was she confused, but she did not want to hold the long line behind her, so she moved on and was only able to get the rice (which was okay, she said).

Abby Tole, a psychology major and volleyball player, shared her first time trying out the place.

“I like it. This is my first time actually having it on campus,” she said. “I like it a lot so far. I like the white rice variations, and I feel like it’s more or almost cleaner than Panda Express last year.”

Tole expressed that the food portions were smaller compared to last year, and the toppings were limited.

“I definitely feel like I got less,” Tole said. “Like, I even got sushi on the side because I feel like it wasn’t enough.” Though, Tole also added that she would definitely come back and try more items from the menu.

It’s safe to say that Jollof Hut is here to stay with us at Montclair State University. It’s a space built on hope and goals. The place isn’t bad or extraordinary. It’s somewhere in between, but if you’re looking for more exciting flavors, Jollof Hut is the place for you.