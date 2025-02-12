MIX Lab at Montclair State University Presents Futuristic Technology for Students

Montclair State University is home to one of the largest university-based 3D printing facilities in the United States, located in the MIX Lab within the Feliciano School of Business. The MIX lab stands for Making and Innovating for X, where X is the unknown. With the addition of the 3D printing opportunities, the MIX lab has become a center for students to research and express their creativity.

Iain Kerr, Co-Director of MIX Lab, says that the new 3D printing technology was added with the hope of creating an entrepreneurial community within the campus.

“I think the initial thought was coming out of entrepreneurship. Students really need to be able to prototype and make the things they’re thinking about,” Kerr says.

The MIX Lab is not only a technology center, but a creative space for students with aspirations to create.

“The central thing is we provide a genuine space for students to experiment and explore and take things further than they could in any normal class environment, which allows them to really be entrepreneurial,” Kerr explained.

The MIX Lab collaborates with various departments across campus, allowing the 3D printing technology to be available to students of any major or year. While it may seem overwhelming to use this technology, the MIX Lab website breaks down the intricate process with three easy steps: “The software needed to design your print, lab tutorials on how to design your print, and the software to send your design to print.”

There are student tech volunteers at the lab to help out with any concerns, as well as professors that are experts with the technology and open to helping students succeed.

3D printing has also brought new opportunities for many students. Altarik Banks, a Montclair Alumni who graduated with a BA in psychology, talked about the opportunities the 3D printers have brought him.

“I obtained the 3D printing three course certification which introduced me into the world of design and digital tools and software. Overall the course has helped me adopt an innovative approach to work and how I can improve or do things different then what has already been done,” Banks said.

Because of the opportunities Montclair State University was able to provide for students like Banks, he is now the founder and designer of his very own design studio, Homa Studios.

The 3D printers have given students the opportunity to create devices like environmental monitoring devices, home goods, and large scale museum displays. Kerr spoke about how he is passionate about the deeper impact the printers have on the community and the students that use them.

“The most impressive thing I’ve seen is the change from the people who use the printers. They realize how much they can do and are empowered to do so,” Kerr said.

Banks spoke about the best part of the 3D Printers brought to Montclair State.

“I think one of the best features of the lab is that it is free to use and provides a welcoming environment for creativity,” Banks said.

Students who are interested in 3D Printing can take the introductory class – Introduction to Innovation and 3D Printing Entrepreneurship (ENTR260). This is a hands-on class that teaches about the hardware of 3D Printing, digital design software and more. This course can be taken as a stand-alone course or can be followed by two more classes, which would set students up to become certified in Innovation Design

The 3D printing lab continues to integrate new technologies and is constantly evolving. Kerr revealed they are working toward being able to print with newer materials, such as metal and ceramic.

While people may see the printers as just a means to design products, it is much more than that. The 3D printers provide Montclair State students with an opportunity to see their creativity and identity come to life.