Cosplayers, musicians, furries, and entertainment fans of all ages gathered on Nov. 6th and 7th for Montclair State University’s first-ever Monicon.

The event was held in the Student Center and University Hall, with a variety of panels, performances, events, a game room, and an artist alley with over 40 vendors.

The idea for the event was first developed last year, after the Furry Club president, Liliana Perez, wanted to create a new convention at Montclair State, similar to the Japan Club’s previous convention, Chibi Con, which ran from 2013 to 2024.

Then, the Montclair State Furry Club, Garfield Club, Aurora, Splatoon Club, Montclair University Gamers, Art Society, and Japan Club joined forces with the Student Government Association to make this dream a reality.

Liliana Perez, the founder and chairwoman of Monicon, described her excitement over how the convention went.

“I was walking around today after I’d finished a bunch of spreadsheets, and I was so stressed out,” Perez recounted. “I stumbled into a dance panel where a bunch of people were playing music and dancing. I was looking at how happy they were, and I thought to myself, ‘This is what it’s about.’”

Events included a Super Smash Brothers bracket in the gaming room, dance competitions between idols, cosplay competitions, bingo, fandom meet-ups, Jackbox games, and panels about sewing, cosplay, Vocaloid history, manga, literature, and many other topics.

Abigail Drueding, the president of the Gaming Club, shared her thoughts on the event and its future.

“The artist’s alley vendors seem very talented, and I would love to buy some of their stuff,” Drueding says. “I hope next year is able to surpass this year.”

Attendees also enjoyed the events at Monicon, including the Vocaloid Live performance by Peko P, MonochroMenace, and Isidore, which brought lots of audience engagement and excitement, with fans holding lightsticks and waving them to their favorite songs.

Tony Giraldo, a senior film and television major, volunteered at the convention and helped lead the opening ceremony

. “I’m volunteering both days just to help people hold down registration for a little bit,” Giraldo said. “ The opening ceremonies were fun, and I think it’s nice watching people come in for the big convention group photo.”

True Doss, the treasurer of the Furry Club, shared their thoughts about volunteering at Monicon.

“I’ve been enjoying the community,” Doss said. “Everyone else is very nice and very funny. Other than that, I’m enjoying the artist alley; I was up there earlier. Everyone is so talented up there. I’m looking forward to some of the panels that are happening later and meetups.”

Perez was elated to see the positive feedback from Monicon.

“It’s those little things,” Perez recalled. “Watching attendees complement each other on niche costumes, watching the music performances and how loud and excited everybody gets when they hear the first notes of their favorite song, watching the vendors, trading artwork back and forth with each other because they loved one another’s work. That sense of community, it was magical.”

MoniCon was filled to the brim, with hundreds of students and guests alike enjoying nerd culture together. Liliana Perez says that next year’s Monicon is currently in production.