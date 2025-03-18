Montclair State Campus Band: A Community Band

The Montclair State University Campus Band provides students with an opportunity for students to continue to pursue their musical interests in a community-style band.

The campus band is a no-audition, low commitment opportunity for students who may be music majors or non-music majors to continue to play music and their instruments in a relaxed environment.

Theodora Sotiropoulos, an adjunct professor at the John C. Cali School of Music and the campus band director, said that she loves giving students who had previous experience in band the opportunity to continue in college.

“It gives the opportunity for kids on campus who played in their high school bands and are not music majors, but they just want to continue to play,” Sotiropoulos said. “It’s only a once-a-week thing. Music is fun, it’s challenging, but not too stressful.”

In addition to welcoming Montclair State students, according to Dr. Thomas McCauley, director of university bands and a professor at the John J. Cali School of Music, the campus band is also open to opening its doors beyond the campus community.

“This isn’t just for Montclair students,” McCauley said. “This is for people in the community who are interested in playing, who play an instrument or haven’t played one in a long time but want to get back into it.”

The campus band meets every Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and includes woodwind, brass and percussion instruments. Community band members have the opportunity to perform in two concerts, one during Montclair State’s fall semester and one during the spring semester.

The type of music played can vary from slow lyrical pieces to challenging pieces, marches, or movie selections to create a “balanced program.”

There are many stressors to being a college student, such as the constant and never-ending assignments, the nerve-wracking feeling of midterms and finals creeping toward you, and the pressure to succeed. So, having the ability to relax for an hour or two and play an instrument can be beneficial for many students.

“You know, I think for kids that are in college, especially the kids that are not music majors, I think it’s just good for their soul just to play music,” Sotiropoulos said.

McCauley shares a similar view.

“Continuing to play your instrument provides those people especially an opportunity to do something completely different from they’re doing now and a chance to and quite honestly blow off some steam,” McCauley said.

While many non-music major students may take the campus band as an opportunity to continue playing an instrument, some music majors may play a different instrument than their primary instrument in their major and other ensembles.

“I joined campus band because it gives me an opportunity to play instruments other than my primary,” said James Quinn, a junior music composition student who is not only a part of the campus band but also a part of the wind symphony and the symphonic and many other ensembles on campus.

When balancing rehearsals and school, each student finds a way to juggle between the two.

Darren Butler, a sophomore music education, balances his schedule by looking at rehearsals as just another regularly scheduled class.

“I treat rehearsals as classes as well; it’s a rehearsal we’re rehearsing for a concert, but I’m still learning in a classroom sort of environment, so I just treat it as a class,” Butler said, who plays bassoon in the campus band.

While some students like JoAnne Murray, a flute player on the campus band and a junior music performance student with bassoon as their primary instrument, understand the time commitment but also view the campus band as an enjoyable experience.

“There’s always something new in each rehearsal, and I always have fun and look forward to it,” Murray said.

Among participating students of the campus band, music and non-music majors, a similar feeling and acceptance of the community built within the campus band was present.

“It’s a great time. You meet new people and have a lot of fun,” said Isaac Galang, a music education student.

The campus band looks to serve the community, whether on-campus or in the local community. The biggest suggestion for anyone who looks to become involved is to attend a rehearsal.

On April 22, 2025, at 7:30 p.m., the campus band will share the stage with the university’s symphonic band in their annual spring semester performance. Tickets are available at the Alexander Kasser Theatre.