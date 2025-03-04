Montclair State Celebrates Pebbles Second Annual “Gotcha Day”

Montclair State University celebrated the second anniversary of Pebbles, the campus pup-scot, arriving on campus with trivia, art and lots of pets.

Montclair State University’s Center For Involvement hosted the second annual “Pebbles Gotcha Day Party & Parade” in the Student Center Ballrooms on Feb. 21. On-campus groups such as Campus Recreation, The Drop-In Center, the Office of Student Belonging and more attended and tabled. St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center also attended, providing information about their rescue, ways to donate, and photos of animals available to adopt or foster. Students gathered to play dog-themed trivia games, color & paint, and make blankets that would go toward St. Hubert’s’ donations for pets in their shelter. And of course, students came to see the dog of the hour, Pebbles.

Pebbles could be spotted in her “Gotcha Day” T-shirt as she received endless pets and love from students. Casey Coleman, the assistant director for the Center of Student Involvement, explained how he thought up the idea to celebrate Pebbles and Student Worker.

“Last year around Rocky’s birthday, I realized we hadn’t had anything established for Pebbles,” Coleman said. “While Rocky’s birthday is more outgoing and loud, I thought Pebbles’ party should be a bit more relaxed since that’s what she represents; mental health & community. The ‘Gotcha Day’ party is a place where students can come to just decompress by coloring & painting, as well as meeting other students and making bonds.”

Gwen Dang, a junior justice studies student, shared her favorite thing about seeing Pebbles on campus.

“Pebbles just brings everyone together. Seeing her walking around campus puts a smile on everyone’s faces and she brings us together. If you’re having a bad day, seeing her will brighten it.” Dang said.

One of the first tables you could spot when you entered the ballrooms was “Team Pebbles,” all smiles as they handed out Pebbles stickers, Pebbles trading cards, and “stress-paws.”

Shubh Shivekar, a graduate student in business studies, shared what she loved most about being on Team Pebbles.

“[I love] the friendships and peace of being a part of the team. We are all so connected and everyone is so welcoming. Anytime you see one of us on campus with Pebbles, we’re all smiling and we’re happy to be with her.” said Shivekar.

Meghan Ghilain, a senior in communications and media studies, found a home at Montclair State as a transfer student in Team Pebbles.

“I was a transfer student, and coming from a community college to [Montclair State] was a very big change. Joining Team Pebbles gave me a sense of community, a group of people that I could connect with and build new bonds,” said Ghilain.

Riley Silvester, a junior social media and public relations student, loves the joy she is able to bring from sharing Pebbles with the campus community.

“I love being a part of something that brings joy and happiness to the students on campus,” Silvester said. “When I walk with Pebbles, everyone gets so excited and they say “Oh my gosh, it’s Pebbles!” I’m able to bring that joy to them and she brings joy to me too.”

While students participated in the crafts, they held conversations with existing friends as well as made new ones. Declan Feehan, a freshman in communication and media studies, sat laughing and enjoying time with his friends as they all colored their dog-themed portraits.

“I’m really happy to see everyone come out and support Pebbles. I just recently joined Team Pebbles too, so of course I came out to support her as well. She’s just the best and she brings everyone so much joy. We love her so much.” Feehan said.