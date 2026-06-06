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Montclair State Student Finds National Sales Success with Apparel Company

by Gianni Closeil
written by Gianni Closeil

Fresh Prints is a custom apparel company that collaborates with students across campuses nationwide. They help design and produce the custom merch for university administrations, student groups and organizations, and more. One Montclair State student from Morris County joined their team recently and has already generated over $118,000 in revenue in her first year.

Bella Zollo is a hospitality, sports, events, and tourism major and with a business minor at MSU. Zollo will be graduating with the class of 2027, and she hopes to work in sports marketing or advertising for a major stadium or team after college.

In her role as a campus manager with Fresh Prints, Zollo has gotten off to a strong start. Since last fall, Zollo has placed #2 in company-wide sales twice. She finished her spring semester as number six, while balancing her classes and a day job as a bakery manager.

“I come and deal one-on-one with the clients,” Zollo explains of her role. “[I] go through different merch ideas, and design ideas. We’re there to make the process easier.”

From design to production, Zollo oversees the process to ensure it’s all hassle-free for clients. Her introduction to Fresh Prints was through their merchandising collaboration with her sorority, Theta Kappa Chi. Zollo began her position as a campus manager in spring 2025 after reaching out for an interview.

Zollo works with an impressive range of clients. At Montclair State, she works with many on-campus organizations such as the Car Club, Discovery Fellows, Campus Rec, Players, Pre-Vet Club, and the sororities Tri Sigma and Theta Phi Alpha. At the same time, she is also working on building relationships with SLAM, SGA, Special Events, and Feliciano School of Business.

The work doesn’t stop in Montclair. Other clients include Stanford University, the University of California, the University of Pennsylvania, Miami University, Boston University, and Chico State (CA), Zollo says.

Zollo's design for ADPi t shirt dance at Chico State

Zollo's design on a tank top at an event at Chico State University, California.
Photo courtesy of Bella Zollo

Zollo enjoys working with the design tool on the Fresh Prints website when interacting with her clients. She values its ability to let clients carry out their vision while still leaving room for collaboration and coordination.

“The clients can go on by themselves and design what they want,” Zollo says. “I can tweak it and help them figure out pricing and stuff like that.”

The company even has an art team at the ready to assist with more detailed designs.

Zollo claims that seeing her designs and merchandise in action on campus is the most exciting aspect of her job.

“Seeing it and being able to say ‘Oh my gosh, I made that and people are wearing it’ is so cool,” Zollo says. For the accounts at other universities, Zollo says she is always sent a picture or a post with her merchandise in use at events.

be stressful at times,” Zollo admits, “but when I send the finished product, and they love it and send pictures of them wearing it, it's the best part.”
Photo Courtesy of Bella Zollo” align=”aligncenter” id=”attachment_89829″ width=”927″]Screenshot

“The process [can] be stressful at times,” Zollo admits, “but when I send the finished product, and they love it and send pictures of them wearing it, it’s the best part.” Overall, Zollo describes her experience with Fresh Prints as fulfilling and beneficial.

When it comes to her life as a student, Zollo says that Fresh Prints has given her a lot of confidence. Her role has required her to make many cold calls and emails to build relationships with clients all over the country. Zollo explains that her time as a campus manager has shaped her to “be more open to trying different things,” especially since working with Fresh Prints wasn’t originally part of her plan.

One of Zollo's designs for theta kappa chi

A student shows one of Zollo's designs for the Theta Kappa Chi sorority.
Photo courtesy of Bella Zollo

“Once I set out and did it, I thought it was the best experience ever,” Zollo says. “It definitely helped me with certain things like leadership and management. Being able to manage my own company as a college student has been pretty cool, and I can look back and say that I was successful in doing it.”

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