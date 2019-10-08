Montclair State Students Want More Mental Health Support

As assignments and deadlines from numerous classes pile onto the desks of Montclair State University students, feelings of school stress along with dealing with personal matters can become overwhelming.

With feeling as if one can never catch a break week after week, an apparent outlet regarding mental health among university students could benefit the entire campus community.

Although Montclair State does offer programs and outreaches such as the Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS), de-stress building blocks in Harry A. Sprague Library and access to prevention numbers on the CAPS website such as the national suicide prevention number (1-800-273-8255), there should be more support, conversation and help necessary for the students who need a hand and a hug during a tough time.

Despite the outreaches, students may not feel comfortable sharing their personal struggles they’ve had for years with a stranger on the phone, or may feel conflicted seeking someone in an enclosed atmosphere about what may go on.

This being said, students should also have the available option to seek support amongst each other and encourage each other in overcoming the obstacles they may be facing.

Rebecca Hozart, who is currently studying family services in her senior year, would greatly appreciate having a student support system on campus.

“I definitely think we need to advocate more for mental health [awareness],” Hozart said. “I’ll see an advertisement on Facebook or Instagram saying it’s mental health week or it’s suicide awareness month, which is September, but you see nothing on campus about it. At least I don’t personally see anything on campus about it.”

Hozart discussed further what she thinks could change at Montclair State to make mental health more important.

“There is definitely a disconnect, and I think this college campus could use [more resources],” Hozart said. “I think there needs to be a group, maybe they could categorize it as people who are struggling with depression or people who are struggling with anxiety, and one week [the groups could] cover anxiety, and they could just talk.”

In certain situations, students may not always want to open up at first and talk about their past experiences involving mental health. They would rather hear others and feel the comfort of knowing they are in a safe environment with their peers.

Forming a bond with fellow students that can relate to similar situations or overwhelming emotions of feeling lost, stressed, anxious and depressed can help those feel more comfortable on campus. This can help students with their own well-being and the situation that they are currently facing since they would know there are peers to lean on as a support system if they need them.

Amanda Rentas, a junior psychology major, feels very similar to Hozart.

“Mental health should be considered just as a much as a priority as physical health,” Rentas said. “They could make more safe spaces on campus, [where you don’t even] want or need to talk you just want to feel like you belong.”

Sandra Arenabia, a senior studying child advocacy studies, also supports the idea of more accessibility on campus for students in need.

“It [would] be nice if there were posters and [support] existing in that way. You could go to class and say ‘hey I noticed that you’re down you should check this out.’” Arenabia said. “It’s easier for people to relate to people their own age. It’s just basic human instinct to want to feel understood.”