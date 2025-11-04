Montclair State University Students Discuss Higher Education Issues in Gubernatorial Election

Which higher education issues deserve high priority from the state’s next governor? Montclair State University students shared their thoughts.

With weeks to go until Election Day, students have begun thinking about what issues are most important to them for their next governor to fix. For college students, issues in higher education tend to be the most prominent due to their visibility in day-to-day life.

Dylan DiBella, a Montclair State alumnus, said he thinks college affordability warrants attention from the next gubernatorial administration. The graduate student said many collegiates contend with finding money for tuition.

“I went to a school in New Jersey that is one of the most expensive in the state per year,” DiBella said, referencing Montclair State. “I was in a fortunate position. I have a relative who is an employee, so I was in a fortunate position to not have to pay, but I know so many students at that school who struggle to afford even a bachelor’s degree.”

DiBella said he believes Trenton should offer student loan relief for low-income students. He said such aid could help, as he put it, “take the stress off” of graduating students with loans.

“For a lot of people, the job market is very limited,” DiBella said. “So, when you are coming out of college, you’re not making enough money to pay those loans off right away and the interest keeps accruing and accruing. It can be a real burden, so any sort of relief can be a big step.”

Daniela Aguilar, a sophomore political science major, also sounded off on higher education. Aguilar said the next governor should keep the state Department of Education (DOE) well-staffed.

“People are being let go from jobs in higher education and the Department of Education,” Aguilar said. “I feel [it is] essential to keep it running.”

Aguilar thinks the next administration should continue focusing on the Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSI) initiative. Reportedly, HSI pertains to accredited colleges with at least 25 percent full-time Hispanic enrollment. Such institutions are eligible for grants and funding under the federal Higher Education Act. Aguilar said the public needs to draw attention to HSI.

“I think it’s important to advocate about it as well,” Aguilar said. “We might see it cut, or we see less funds allocated towards it, given the current administration, or at least that’s the fear.”

Warren Rigby runs Montclair State’s Office of Civic and Voter Engagement. He commented on what he feels the next governor should prioritize concerning higher education. Rigby spoke on Oct. 13 during “Espresso Your Vote,” a voter registration event in the Student Center.

Rigby feels Trenton should maintain, what he termed, “the platform of affordability” for college through aid programs. He cited as examples the Community College Opportunity Grant, the Garden State Guarantee, and the Equal Opportunity Fund.

“I think having those opportunities for students to have more grant money, to getting them; maintaining the integrity of programs like the EOF, because those help break down barriers for students to get their education,” Rigby said.

Rigby believes the incoming state administration needs to step up mass transit to college campuses.

“I think that another big thing that really kind of affects higher education is public transportation,” Rigby explained. “It needs a little bit more of an improvement.”

Rigby said he believes the solution calls for more bus routes and campus-oriented frequency.

“I think they need to do more through NJ Transit,” Rigby said. “I think that NJ Transit really just needs an upgrade in their ability to be able to perform services for the university communities.”

Election Day is on Nov. 4th.