Montclair State University vs. New York Fashion Week

A major transition of vibes and styles is just upon the horizon. Here at Montclair State University we’re getting ready to take on the upcoming semester while New York City celebrates its annual New York Fashion Week 13 miles away.

Whether it be iconic brand names, such as Nike or Revolve, hosting inclusive shows or Montclair State University gathering the Student Government Association (SGA) for events on campus, we were curious to see who did it better.

Not only are huge names such as Zendaya, Beyonce and Kendrick Lamar giving inspiration through their looks, students on campus appear to be just as fashionably conscious for syllabus week.

During this week’s Pyer Moss fashion show in Brooklyn, artist Kehlani, most famously known for her studio album “SweetSexySavage,” made a front-row appearance. Wearing a long-sleeved “Nipsey blue” colored mini dress from the Moss collection paired with a rust orange stiletto to offset the look, Kehlani stole the show from the sidelines. This look was similar to one she displayed earlier in the week for the Area fashion show, contouring a royal blue long-sleeved short frill dress paired with lots of diamonds.

Comparable to Kehlani’s now infamous “Nipsey blue” looks, we’ve seen similar trends on campus. One in particular being spotted on sophomore psychology major Khatania Williamson.

At last week’s Residence Hall Association (RHA) pool party, Williamson expressed some summer time realness. Pairing a matching “Nipsey blue” two-piece halter top and matching shorts, Williamson then accessorized with colorful waist beads, a black fanny pack and all-white sneakers to set the look. While looking stunning in her blue outfit, she described her goal this semester as trying to fully escape her comfort zone.

“Nothing great was ever achieved without discomfort,” Williamson said.

Students are encouraging Williamson to “keep killing it all semester” and are looking to her for more amazing styles this season.

Busy patterns, conflicting colors and white bases have also been a common trend not only on the runway, but all over campus. Sophomore communication and media arts major Mekhi Morgan displayed a tricolored fit poolside this past weekend giving us dope summer class vibes. Morgan stated that his goal this upcoming semester is to focus on his education.

“[I will] become the young, educated black man that I am,” Morgan said.

The campus community is in full support of Morgan and look forward to watching him soar.

Clashing color schemes appear to be making a huge impact this semester. We can’t wait to see the awesome outfits and styles we have in store at Montclair State this fall.