Montclair State’s French Club is Back

Bringing the French culture closer to the campus community is what this new organization is about.

Starting this semester, university students can join the French Club. The group typically meets on Wednesdays in Dickson Hall, room 278.

The club is a successor to the long-running Cercle Français, which had become inactive. To join, collegiates can go to the French Club’s page on Engage.

Mia Da Silva, a sophomore business administration major and the club’s president, said the organization is open to anyone with an interest in French culture adding that the club is a Student Government Association-chartered organization which is working on its roster of activities.

“We do have a whole list of things we would like to do, but again we are open basically to the public to see if anybody else has any ideas,” Da Silva said. “If enough people want to do something, we would definitely do it.”

According to Da Silva, the French Club is planning a fashion show, a food tasting event, and a charcuterie board event. Da Silva also said a French karaoke night is under consideration.

“So, we would really like to just open it out to the people who are interested in French culture and the Francophone countries and learning more about them; the French language as well,” Da Silva adds.

Jonathan Fernandez, club vice president, said one of the club’s aspirations is a trip to French Canada. Fernandez is a sophomore communication and media studies major.

“100 percent… honestly, it’s one of my goals starting off,” Fernandez said. “I want to do a trip to Montreal. I feel like [the city] is such an established piece of French history, and I want to go there one day.”

When asked, Fernandez said the group’s biggest challenge is “getting the word out there” about its existence.

The road to the French Club’s establishment started at last semester’s end. Dr. Pascale LaFountain, Global Cultural Studies French and German professor, sent emails asking students to join the emerging club. LaFountain is also the club’s advisor.

The professor said that the French Club title became the official name to reflect its present-day essence.

“I think it was maybe called Cercle Français when it was run by the department,” LaFountain said, referring to French faculty. “But now it’s much more student-run. And so, we really wanted it to speak exactly to the ways students wanted to communicate; the things the students want to learn about.”

LaFountain said that the title conveys that “it’s not a club that expects advanced fluency.”

Da Silva said a series of summer Zoom sessions took place to make the club a reality.

“We were holding meetings trying to think of ideas for events and figuring out what our budget would look like and all the little technicalities of building a little club like this, and Miss Pascale [LaFountain] was very helpful with it,” Da Silva said. “She was using her knowledge of [working with the German club] to help us form our French Club.”

Dr. Kathleen Loysen, Global Cultural Studies Department chair, said she is “thrilled” to see the French Club come together. Loysen is also a longtime French professor.

“I think it is the greatest thing,” Loysen said. “I’m just so gratified that there are students who are interested in doing this. They’re bringing a whole new sort of infusion of energy and creative ideas, so I am thrilled.”