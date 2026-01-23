More Than a Romance: The Ordinary Magic of Rebecca Serle’s “In Five Years”

Everybody has heard the phrase “don’t judge a book by its cover,” but have you ever heard “don’t judge a book by its premise?” Rebecca Serle’s novel “In Five Years” defies expectations created by its own synopsis, surprising and amazing her readers with every page.

One of the biggest cons of the romance genre is, in my opinion, predictability. To figure out the plot of a new romance novel, all you have to do is read the back cover.

There are no grand twists or whodunit mysteries in this type of book, and the reader already knows which two characters are going to end up together. As a lover and a defender of the romance genre, I’d say that we enjoy these novels not for their endings, but for the beautiful and heartwarming journeys they take us on and for the memorable characters who give us glimpses of our own lives.

I approached “In Five Years” with the exact same attitude. The story follows Dannie Kohan, an extremely organized and meticulous woman who lives according to numbers and pre-planned schedules. She already knows what her life will look like in exactly 5 years: a senior partner at a top law firm, married to her fiancé, and living in a spacious New York apartment they both designed.

A hint of magic splashes some color onto this seemingly ordinary plot when one day Dannie wakes up in the future, 5 years from now, seeing that her life resembles nothing like her imagined perfect version. She spends 1 hour in that different world before she returns to the present, unable to shake this strange memory.

All of these important plot points happen very early on and as an experienced romance reader, I could see the rest of the book’s events play out in front of me. There is a very clear path Serle could’ve followed, presenting “In Five Years” as what it initially appears to be – a cute story about finding unexpected love.

However, every single time I thought Rebecca Serle would finally steer her characters in that obvious direction, the novel refused to bend to traditional rules of the genre. What begins as a light-hearted, magical romance story instead transforms into a very touching exploration of unconditional love, friendship and grief.

That is the real magic in this book – its intricately hidden emotional depth that weaves its way throughout the novel, guiding the readers along a trail of breadcrumbs before revealing itself in the final pages. It is unpredictable, tragic and memorable in a way that most books simply are not.

Serle’s light, easily accessible writing style, combined with the length of the novel, turns “In Five Years” into a quick and engaging read. This is the kind of book you finish a single sitting, and not only because it is relatively short, but also because it is impossible to put down.

“In Five Years” is a great reminder for those who fear change and cling to rules to take control of their lives and their future. Dannie realizes that no matter how hard she tries, she cannot hold power over the events in her life.

Rebecca Serle crafts a compelling story that tells readers that fear and uncertainty of what is to come is normal, because our journey in this world is not a checklist to be completed – it’s a passage we are meant to experience alongside the people we love. To experience unconditional love, the powerful and unstoppable kind that Dannie does, is perhaps the greatest phenomenon of human existence.