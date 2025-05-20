My Final Student Byline: News Editor Turns Graduate

Graduation is a huge milestone, especially as a first-generation student. But, if I could push it back a bit longer, I definitely would.

I’m shocked that it’s been four years already. It feels like yesterday when I started here, not knowing what I was about to get myself into.

I began producing content for The Montclarion in the fall of 2023, the start of my junior year. My one regret is not starting sooner.

I’ve made my forever friends through this organization. Most (probably all) of those on the editorial board have seen me at my highest and definitely my lowest.

No matter what, we’ve always stuck by each other and understood that at the end of the day, our main priority was creating strong, ethical storytelling for the student body. It’s been amazing serving as a voice for my peers, even as I juggled two jobs, classes and extracurriculars.

I was met with many obstacles during my time here, but they helped me become the person I am today. One of my biggest accomplishments is how I grew from a staff writer in the spring of my sophomore year to assistant news editor, then news editor in the fall of my junior year.

That climb pushed my confidence and kicked off my career as a multimedia journalist. I finally left my comfort zone, something I never thought I could grow out of.

Between the spring of my sophomore year and now, I can’t even list half of the things I’ve accomplished within the world of journalism. The number of people I’ve come across with the same passions and interests as me shows that I made the right decision in choosing Montclair State.

As I enter the real world next month with my full-time job as a site editor/reporter/writer/possibly also social media manager, I cannot thank the faculty, staff and my peers within the School of Communication and Media (SCM) enough.

Though my major was journalism and digital media, I was able to immerse myself in so many other fields: television, social media, public relations, communications, radio and film.

Leaving as part of the last senior class to graduate from the School of Communication and Media, soon to be renamed the College of Communication and Media, I can say I left my mark. I know that the friends I’m leaving behind are going to do remarkable things within their field of study and I’m nothing but proud of where all of us seniors are.

I’ll never forget the memories I’ve made working alongside my fellow seniors. Sal, Avery, Nicky, Colleen, Colin, Olivia, Karsten, Gianna and Ryan, I knew of you before we even truly met, solely because of your strong work ethic and heavy involvement. I can’t wait to see where post-grad life takes you!

To my children I’m parting from, Emily and David, I’m so proud of you both! Working your way from being my assistants to now news editor and editor-in-chief makes me so happy. I’m honored to have been part of your journey.

Jordan, Rob, Sophia and Danielle, I’m so excited to see what talented work you guys continue to execute during the remainder of your time here.

I’m so sad to be saying goodbye to a place I’ve spent more time at than at home with my family. But I love and appreciate those who’ve helped me along the way. Thank you again from the bottom of my heart to The Montclarion and SCM for giving me remarkable opportunities, forever friendships and lasting memories.

Here’s to the Class of 2025!