My Final Words…

I never would have thought that doom scrolling at 2 a.m. would lead me to a Desk Editor position on The Montclarion, a network of incredible writers and creators and a portfolio of 32 published articles—all in just two short years.

If I took the time to thank everyone who helped me get here, I’d probably recreate the 3-hour-long commencement I almost napped through. This has taken me a freakishly long time to write, mostly because I can’t believe it’s already time to say goodbye to The Montclarion’s incredible editorial staff, writers, illustrators and contributors—who not only helped shape the magazine into what it is today, but also gave me the courage to publish my first articles.

My biggest tip to anyone with a story in their heart that has yet to be written is to simply write it. Explore campus and find your creative spot— or better yet, adopt one of mine so it doesn’t get lonely in my absence. Whether it’s at the pub after 4 p.m. on Wednesdays for some wine-tipsy freewriting, the somewhat hidden balcony in the School of Business, or the back corner of Starbucks (which has fueled so many of my short stories and book reviews), your story deserves to be heard.

In my time here, I’ve learned that the hardest part isn’t always putting words on the page, but finding the courage to share them. So, to the next generation of editors, writers and dreamers: Don’t be afraid to put your voice out there, even if it feels vulnerable or unfinished. The people who need to read your words will find them, just as I found this incredible family at The Montclarion.

As I leave behind my desk (and my post-it notes), I’ll carry with me the lessons and friendships that have made this journey unforgettable. I’ll always remember the energy of our brainstorming sessions, the excitement of seeing a piece come together, and the knowledge that I was part of something much bigger than myself.

To everyone who’s been part of my story here — thank you. You’ve made this place feel like home. And while I’m heading into the next chapter, I’ll always have a story to share with you.

So, until we meet again— maybe at that same back corner of Starbucks— I’m signing off. Don’t stop writing. Don’t stop creating. And most importantly, never stop believing that your story matters.