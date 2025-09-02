PHOTO ESSAY: Capturing the School Spirit of Red Hawk Day

At the beginning of every fall semester, Montclair State University hosts its annual Red Hawk Day, a day filled with celebration and school spirit in anticipation of the new academic year.

Red Hawk Day 2025 commenced with over a hundred students attending the student organization fair in Yogi Berra Stadium, followed by speeches from Student Government Association (SGA) President Leila Jones, Vice President for Student Development and Campus Life Dr. Dawn Soufleris and President Jonathan Koppell. The day wrapped up with a free carnival for students, faculty and other administrators.

This serves as not only a day to celebrate pride in school spirit but also an opportunity to create college memories that’ll stick for years to come.