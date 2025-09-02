Search our Archives!

PHOTO ESSAY: Capturing the School Spirit of Red Hawk Day

by David Bien-Aime & Sophia Lazaridis
At the beginning of every fall semester, Montclair State University hosts its annual Red Hawk Day, a day filled with celebration and school spirit in anticipation of the new academic year.

Red Hawk Day 2025 commenced with over a hundred students attending the student organization fair in Yogi Berra Stadium, followed by speeches from Student Government Association (SGA) President Leila Jones, Vice President for Student Development and Campus Life Dr. Dawn Soufleris and President Jonathan Koppell. The day wrapped up with a free carnival for students, faculty and other administrators.

This serves as not only a day to celebrate pride in school spirit but also an opportunity to create college memories that’ll stick for years to come.

Rocky, Roxy, and Deacon rally the crowd at Yoga Berra Stadium.

College of Communications and Media students passionately cheering as their college gets called. David Bien-Aime︱The Montclarion

Freshman gather in Yogi Berra by their College to listen in on Faculty speeches.

Montclair State University President Jonathan Koppell speaking to the crowd of students and welcoming the incoming freshman class. David Bien-Aime︱The Montclarion

Students rally their towels as their college gets called in Yogi Berra.

Mufasa Club group photo with Roxy during the student organization fair. David Bien-Aime︱The Montclarion

Students eagerly await their free fall drop.

Mascots Rocky, Roxy and Deacon all dancing to the music at Yogi Berra stadium event.

Red Hawks enjoy the Red Hawk Day Carnival.

Students line up to get their empanadas and sauce during the Red Hawk Day carnival. David Bien-Aime︱The Montclarion

