Powering Through the Rain: Homecoming 2024 at Montclair State University

by Allen Macaraeg
On a rainy day last Saturday, Montclair State University hosted its annual Homecoming celebration. Red Hawks of past and present joined together to celebrate the day’s festivities, scattered throughout Cole Hall, Chapin Drive and the Amphitheater.

The day started at 11 a.m. with live performances facilitated by student-led radio station WMSC 90.3 FM and a live episode of “Cooking with Koppell” with guest star and Montclair State alumnus Josh Dela Cruz. Together, President Koppell and Dela Cruz cooked Filipino Spaghetti, a dish that Dela Cruz was raised with.

President Koppell and Montclair State University alumnus Josh Dela Cruz on stage for "Cooking with Koppell". Allen Macaraeg | The Montclarion

Activity tables sat outside of Cole Hall, sheltered by red tents as a result of the inclement weather.

An artist making a caricature of 2 guests outside Cole Hall. Allen Macaraeg | The Montclarion

A bustling crowd flowed through the inside of Cole Hall, with people mingling at the tables in every possible space. Some tables included student organizations, academic departments and campus resources as a whole. Despite the rain, people were able to enjoy themselves with some fun activities and sweet prizes.

Guests participating in an activity. Allen Macaraeg | The Montclarion

Representatives of Hawk+, the streaming service of Montclair State University. Allen Macaraeg | The Montclarion

The Montclair State University Health Promotion Drop-In Center table. Allen Macaraeg | The Montclarion

Members of the University Police Department participating in the festivities while on-duty. Allen Macaraeg | The Montclarion

