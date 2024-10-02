Powering Through the Rain: Homecoming 2024 at Montclair State University

On a rainy day last Saturday, Montclair State University hosted its annual Homecoming celebration. Red Hawks of past and present joined together to celebrate the day’s festivities, scattered throughout Cole Hall, Chapin Drive and the Amphitheater.

The day started at 11 a.m. with live performances facilitated by student-led radio station WMSC 90.3 FM and a live episode of “Cooking with Koppell” with guest star and Montclair State alumnus Josh Dela Cruz. Together, President Koppell and Dela Cruz cooked Filipino Spaghetti, a dish that Dela Cruz was raised with.

Activity tables sat outside of Cole Hall, sheltered by red tents as a result of the inclement weather.

A bustling crowd flowed through the inside of Cole Hall, with people mingling at the tables in every possible space. Some tables included student organizations, academic departments and campus resources as a whole. Despite the rain, people were able to enjoy themselves with some fun activities and sweet prizes.