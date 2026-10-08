Red Hawk Night: The Premier Late-Night Event of the Semester

When it comes to events here at Montclair State University, lots come to mind. Red Hawk Day, Homecoming, Family Weekend… the list goes on. But what if Red Hawk Day was late at night instead of early in the morning?

Running on Sept. 18 from 9 p.m. to midnight, Red Hawk Night was one of the biggest events that was hosted so far this semester. The event included a fire pit, mini golf, DIY tote bags, writing thank you notes to election workers, karaoke, exclusive drinks and more.

Rocky and Roxy, the campus mascots for Montclair State, were also seen wandering around the event and made appearances all across the Student Center at quite a few of the activities that night.

Upon checking into the event, attendees were given a passport that gave them guidance on where to go and where the activities were. To get the Rocky plush at the end of the night, attendees would have to get a stamp from each organization at the event.

Host organizations included Campus Activities, Residence Life, Student Life at Montclair (SLAM), Student Government Association (SGA), Office of Health Promotion, Office of Commuter Life, Campus Recreation, Office of Student Belonging, Montclair State University Players, Civic and Voter Engagement, EATS by Gourmet Dining, University Police Department (UPD) and Red Hawk Reality.

At the start of the night, one of the most popular events was tote bag making. There were quite a few large groups of students who wanted to join in on the fun, with many putting references to favorite movies, TV shows, songs or quotes on their tote bags.

Kyle Talbert, a senior majoring in theater design, technology, and management, shared his thoughts on the events that took place:

“I came to Red Hawk Night because I’ve never gone before; it’s my senior year. I wanted to check it out, and I wanted to have some fun.” Talbert shared.

Another popular event of the night was the karaoke area. One performer was dressed as Michael Jackson; Rocky and Roxy decided that the singing was just too good not to dance along to, creating quite the show amongst the three of them.

Another senior, theatre studies major Bren Lamb echoed similar thoughts:

“I’m here at Red Hawk Night because it’s also my senior year; I wanted to explore the event, and I get a Rocky plushie!” Lamb exclaimed.

Outside, there were fire pits where attendees made s’mores. The fire pits were not particularly crowded throughout the night, making it a great opportunity to enjoy yummy s’mores with friends on a clear and crisp night.

In the Student Center cafeteria, there were long lines of people waiting to get their photos printed on mugs or get signs for their rooms. The mugs were so popular that the line stretched throughout the cafeteria, proving that fun things can be worth the wait.

Everyone in the Student Center wanted to get in on the fun, including 1908. For the event, 1908 released an exclusive drink for one night only: the Fishbowl. The drink was a blue raspberry mocktail featuring Swedish Fish along with Nerds at the bottom. It was one of the most popular drinks of the night, and many people were seen walking around with huge fishbowls in hand.

Downstairs, there were also various events being held. One of the most entertaining events closer to the end of the night involved Rocky and Roxy attempting what appeared to be a Minute to Win It challenge downstairs in 1908. It was a perfect mix of chaos and heart, something that Rocky and Roxy are quite well known for.

Another event that was being held was an arts and crafts station, where people were working with their friends on crafts that were offered in the area. While the crowd wasn’t as big as it was upstairs, there was still a decently sized crowd, creating a positive and fun atmosphere for all to enjoy.

Overall, the event was enjoyed by all who attended. Even though it was a late night, the Student Center was bustling with activity from start to finish, making it an event that all could enjoy and remember for a long time.