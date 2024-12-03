SLAM’s 2024 Winter Gala is a Perfect Send-Off to the Winter Season

Under a sky full of clouds, SLAM’s Winter Gala still sparkled with food, fashion, and fun.

The night started cold, rainy, and impatient as students were ushered into University Hall, then an overcrowded lecture hall, then a party bus – still holding a smile at the expectation of a great night. And the arrival at Westmount Country Club in Woodland Park, NJ certainly did not disappoint.

Attendees walked into the sight of students taking photos against the extravagant mirrors and elegant architecture – and a worker yelling to leave umbrellas at the door. The next thing that caught the students’ eyes – and noses – was the food, ready and waiting as soon as the doors opened.

There were more food stations than one could count, with a never-ending supply. From steak to pasta, to mouthwatering sliders, to trays of cheese, there was something for everyone – and a remarkably kind wait staff to complement the mood of the event.

Transfer animation major Mary-Anne D’Angelo agreed that “the venue and food was a step up” from last semester’s Spring Bash. One could easily make the $25 ticket worth it through food alone.

But the real start to the party came with the entry of the hosts. Primary host Christian Warren, President of the Black Student Union, sported a stunning white and gold sparkly suit, bringing so much energy onto the empty dance floor.

After a shoutout to the members of the female-powered SLAM programming board, they each made their red carpet-worthy entrances, which morphed into an impromptu fashion show. Guests were called up to walk across the dance floor to show off their outfits, with Warren saying, “We’re gonna see who does it best… The ladies or the gentlemen?”

Students crowded around the dance floor, cheering for friends and strangers alike, as everyone had their moment to shine in front of the cameras. Never-ending screams erupted at everything – a twirl, a split, a kiss. So many exuded pure confidence. For D’Angelo, this fashion show where “they were all hyping each other up” was the highlight of the night!

Of course, the girls won! An outcome that seemed fated from the start, with “Pretty Girls Walk” playing throughout the contest.

With that, the dancing kicked off under the chandelier-filled dance floor worthy of the theme Starry Night.… and it never really stopped.

For not playing a single slow song, couples certainly made do, slow-dancing to anything from “Milkshake” to “Hollaback Girl.”

The goal for every DJ is to have a full dance floor and empty seats, and DJ Ushhh surely achieved that. His quick-mixing style was prevalent and his amalgamation of music from the last 20 years undeniably spoke to the crowd, as they sang and danced to anything he threw at them.

But dancing wasn’t all there was to do, as SLAM’s staple 360 photo booth made a return – and maintained a constant line. The savory dinner food was replaced with an array of desserts around 10 p.m., including a huge and elegant chocolate fountain.

As students continued enjoying the event, eating food and dancing with their friends, a few students began gathering around the windows, murmuring among themselves – it was snowing. As word slowly spread, people ran out to see the snow and take pictures, with some screams of disbelief, becoming the icing on the cake of an already beautiful night.

Whether it was a dance-filled, friends-filled, or feast-filled night, what started as an agonizing rainy walk to University Hall became a charming send-off to Winter and the semester before it, complete with the season’s first snow.