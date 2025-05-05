Student Spotlight: Damian Cacciato on Legitimacy, Leverage, and Launching a Global Brand

Balancing a full-time student schedule, internships and multiple club leadership positions is hard enough, so how did Damian Cacciato, a Montclair State University senior, find the time to launch a successful hospitality business? According to Cacciato, the answer comes down to sacrifice and leverage.

“There are people that do and people that talk about doing,” Cacciato explains, referring to his co-founder position in his passion project, Blank Hospitality, which also includes Blank Media and Blank Ventures.

Alongside his business partners, Michael Natenzon, a Master’s student at Cornell University and Michael Goldman, a former U.S. Marine, Cacciato launched the LLC with the dream of combining their love for music, business and drive for success. Slowly but surely, the three have made that dream a reality.

“There aren’t many people our age doing what we’re trying to do,” Goldman said. “When you’re dealing with the type of people we deal with, you need someone like Damian. Someone who can shake a person’s hand, look them in the eyes and tell it to them straight. I credit this character trait of Damian’s to be one of the most vital sides of his personality that helps not only him, but our firm, excel.”

While Blank Hospitality now hosts lavish, memorable events across the U.S. and internationally, it’s important to reflect on the company’s humble beginnings in New Jersey college bars such as Rutgers’ Golden Rail. But “humble” hardly describes the scale of their early events, which drew crowds of over 1,200 people.

By partnering and networking with popular influencers, including Montclair State’s own Jersey Joe, Cacciato and his team expanded Blank Hospitality’s social media presence to impressive heights, with over one million engagements. Over time, they recruited a team of interns, sharpened their data-driven business model and developed a reputation for creating unforgettable experiences in some of the most vibrant nightlife scenes around the world. What started as a passion project fueled by creativity and grit quickly evolved into a legitimate business, blending entertainment, culture and luxury.

Even as Blank Hospitality scaled internationally, Cacciato remained deeply committed to his academics. Behind the curtains of this fast-growing enterprise in one of the most competitive industries is a college student juggling exams, club meetings and 2-hour lectures in University Hall.

On campus, he co-founded Montclair State’s Investment Society alongside Cole Jacobson and served as Treasurer of the Economic Honors Society, further sharpening his leadership and financial skills.

One of the toughest battles, he reflects, has been earning legitimacy in an industry where experience often trumps youth. Yet Cacciato turned what many saw as a weakness into his greatest strength. Being the same age as his audience — and approaching his work with a data-driven mindset — allowed Blank Hospitality to design experiences that directly resonate with their consumer base.

“Blank Hospitality faced several challenges early on, but one of the toughest was navigating cash flow while scaling operations,” Michael Natenzon said. “Damian played a key role in that by using his financial acumen to forecast and manage our resources carefully. His strategic thinking, particularly when it came to budgeting and investment, gave us the flexibility we needed to grow without sacrificing our core values.”

Now preparing to graduate with his bachelor’s degree in Economics, with a minor in Finance and a concentration in Asset Management, Cacciato has his next steps mapped out. He has been accepted into Cornell University’s Executive Master’s Program starting in Fall 2025, becoming one of the youngest candidates ever admitted. He has also accepted a position with Forte Capital Group, a wealth management firm on Wall Street, where he will join the private equity team while working toward becoming a licensed broker.

Looking back, Cacciato credits Montclair State University for playing a pivotal role in his journey, especially for its location, networking opportunities and the support it provided. He also expresses deep gratitude for his passion project, Blank Hospitality and his business partners for helping to open the doors that ultimately led to his acceptance into the program.

“Utilize the tools around you,” Cacciato said, imploring Montclair State students to not just do the bare minimum and attend classes while in college, but to go above and beyond and push themselves to new heights. “You’ve laid the foundation for your present reality.”

He believes that if you have a dream, all it takes is consistency, determination, confidence and sacrifice. Blank Hospitality, Cacciato emphasizes, isn’t just about throwing parties. It’s about turning moments into memories and proving that even the boldest college dreams can become tangible realities. Damian Cacciato is a Red Hawk to watch.