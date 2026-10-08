Students and Faculty Come Together at Global Cultural Studies Welcome Fest

A new academic department ushered in the fall semester with an open house party.

On Sept. 16, the Global Cultural Studies Department Welcome Fest took place in Schmitt Hall Room 327. Faculty and students interacted with one another for more than an hour. The activities included information tables, refreshments, and games.

Professors were seen talking to students amid the non-stop conversations in the room. Dr. Amy Thompson, College of Humanities and Social Sciences (CHSS) dean, was seen mingling among people.

Reportedly, the Global Cultural Studies Department is part of the CHSS reorganization. The department is a merger of the former World Languages and Cultures, Latino Studies, and Religion departments.

At the Welcome Fest, the room was lined with kiosks. There was even a themed Bingo game and a “What’s Your Kabbalah Number?” table. Wall-projected slides showcased pictures and text about the Global Cultural Studies Department.

Dr. Kathleen Loysen, Global Cultural Studies chair, greeted the crowd by microphone. She told the fest’s guests about the change in her department’s title.

“So, we are now known as the Department of Global Cultural Studies, bringing three former departments into one big new home,” Loysen said. “The good news is that all your classes and professors and majors and minors and programs and clubs are all still here. We’re still under one big tent.”

Among the Welcome Fest attendees was Chris Steffen, a senior language, business, and culture major. Steffen commented on the occasion, commenting that one objective was getting particulars about Global Cultural Studies offerings.

“Well, my professor recommended me to come, because she thinks I should double major in Spanish,” Steffen said. “I wanted to see what events they have going on, or information that I could get on double majoring. I know she said there was some stuff on studying abroad and I was interested in that too.”

Steffen also said the Welcome Fest presents a good networking environment.

“I’m interested to see what other people have going on, what opportunities there might be, like connections,” Steffen said.

Dr. Daniel Mengara, Global Cultural Studies French professor, shared insights about the Welcome Fest during the festivities. Mengara said the forum acquaints students with the Global Cultural Studies department. He said some undergraduates may not know about the contemporary name.

“Indeed, it is also important to have events like this to allow students to know what they are now in terms of not only the merging, but also what kinds of programs are part of the new structure.”

Mengara said the Global Cultural Studies department puts all language programs “under the same umbrella.” He also said the newfound structure creates a “cultural umbrella” which facilitates learning.

“And when you look at the idea of global studies, it really means that we are not only attached to the idea of languages,” Mengara says, “but we are also attached to the idea of global culture, and we bring that together, and I think that our students are going to benefit from it a lot.”