The Community Behind Montclair State University’s English Club

Montclair State University’s English Club was successfully established in the fall of 2023. Since then, it has blossomed into a space where students can develop resume-worthy skills, foster networking opportunities, and cultivate meaningful friendships.

In addition to the many events the English Club hosts throughout semesters, it has recently launched Montclair State’s first student-run, campus-based podcast, The Playne English Podcast, and an alumni newsletter.

Faith Monesteri, a senior English major and vice president of the club, shared that The Playne English Podcast, which currently features two seasons, is both a space for students to talk about their interests and an educational resource. The podcast covers everything from crash courses on Shakespeare to an episode ranking movie adaptations of novels.

Paloma Lupino, president of the English Club and fellow senior English major, highlighted how the podcast provides opportunities for students to publish their work.

“Not only do you have fun with your friends in a studio, but you are a host, a writer and a producer on an episode that is now in the public eye,” Lupino said.

The alumni newsletter, which is sent to thousands of Montclair alumni each semester, connects alumni, faculty and current students in the English department. Previous newsletters have featured alumni spotlights, interviews with professors and more.

According to Jeffrey Gonzalez, deputy chair of the English department and associate professor and adviser of the English Club, says that the newsletter’s goal was not only to foster relationships between English students and Montclair alumni, but to create relationships within the department and “break down the boundaries” between professors and students.

Both the podcast and the newsletter have featured and will feature various Montclair State English faculty, including Dr. Gonzalez, Dr. Laura Nicosia and Dr. Jeremy Lopez which has led its members to develop more personal relationships with the faculty.

“If you’re [interviewing] a faculty member that you’re taking a class with, you get a different relationship with them,” Gonzalez said.

Dr. Gonzalez explained that one of the main goals of launching the club was to give students a space to connect as peers.

“College is not just about the grades you get,” Gonzalez said. “It’s about what you learn, what you make and the people you expose yourself to.”

Dr. Gonzalez was successful in his intention, as the club’s leading members, Lupino and Monesteri, shared how they’ve become close friends due to their involvement in the club.

“Paloma and I have only been friends for one year, and a lot of people are super surprised when they hear that because we treat each other like [we’re] siblings,” Monesteri said.

Lupino expressed similar sentiments.

“I’m so grateful to have met everyone,” Lupino said. She is also glad that the club is something that “people want to be a part of, and they want to meet people through.”

Dr. Gonzalez wants future members to know that the club has room to grow and could do more than just the podcast, alumni newsletter and events.

“The club doesn’t have to be just these things,” Gonzalez said. “The club could do discussion sessions. It could do different kinds of events, it could go in whatever direction you want.”