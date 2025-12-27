The Montclarion 2025: Photos That Defined the Year

As another notable year at Montclair State University comes to an end, we’re looking back at the most significant, compelling photos of the year taken by The Montclarion staffers. Each photo captured tells a different story that exemplifies the unremitting year of news and events on our campus.

From the volatile political climate that dominated our campus this year, highlighting sports successes and protests, to spotlighting student stories, this year never fell short of an opportunity to capture these important campus moments. Each photo snapped is a piece of documentation that reflects on the state of the university community during its time.

Follow along each month for top photos that defined the 2025 year of the Montclair State University community, all captured by The Montclarion.

January –



February –

March –

April –

May –



July –

August –

September –

October –

November –

December –