The Montclarion 2025: Photos That Defined the Year

by David Bien-Aime
As another notable year at Montclair State University comes to an end, we’re looking back at the most significant, compelling photos of the year taken by The Montclarion staffers. Each photo captured tells a different story that exemplifies the unremitting year of news and events on our campus.

From the volatile political climate that dominated our campus this year, highlighting sports successes and protests, to spotlighting student stories, this year never fell short of an opportunity to capture these important campus moments. Each photo snapped is a piece of documentation that reflects on the state of the university community during its time.

Follow along each month for top photos that defined the 2025 year of the Montclair State University community, all captured by The Montclarion.

January –

The array of books ancient texts, ranging from mythology to philosophy to archaeology and artifacts in the Classics Library located in Dickson 155. A petition was started to keep the library. Kaitlin Swift | The Montclarion

 


February –

Gov. Phil Murphy visited Montclair State University on Feb. 1 for a Blue Wave New Jersey event. He discussed several topics such as immigration, President Trump, DEI and more. David Bien-Aime | The Montclarion

The Political Science club meeting on Feb. 5 meeting featured topics such as tariffs, the Middle East and more. Ava Firmani | The Montclarion

President Johnathan Koppell at Kasser Theater on Feb. 26 to address the Montclair State University community amid the President Trump administration’s wave of executive orders and crackdown on college campuses’ DEI initiatives. David Bien-Aime | The Montclarion

The Montclair State University men’s basketball team defeated Ramapo College 91-85 in overtime to win the NJAC Championship on Feb. 28. Qadir Branch | The Montclarion

 

For the first time in 22 years, Montclair State men’s basketball are champions of the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC). Qadir Branch | The Montclarion

March –

Student Government Association debate forum held at the student center ahead of the presidential election moderated by the Political Science Club. Candidates, Leila Jones (left), Abigail Rodriguez (middle) and Garret Gerow (right) listening to the question. David Bien-Aime | The Montclarion

 

 

April –

Kieran Barrett announced his retirement this year, stepping down as chief of police. Barrett had worked in Montclair State University’s police department for twenty-seven years. Karsten Englander | The Montclarion

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka visited Montclair State University during his run for Governor of New Jersey. The event was hosted by Montclair State Democrats where they asked Baraka questions about his initiatives, experiences and polices for New Jersey. David Bien-Aime | The Montclarion

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka visited Montclair State University during his run for Governor of New Jersey. The event was hosted by Montclair State Democrats where they asked Baraka questions about his initiatives, experiences and polices for New Jersey. David Bien-Aime | The Montclarion

The Board of Trustees meeting where the shattering news broke that four international students had their visas revoked by the federal government. Emely Ramirez | The Montclarion

 

 

May –

Several members of the Montclair Unraveled club knit together in the Student Center during a meeting. Jamie Yermish (center), a sophomore majoring in jurisprudence, law and society, has been a part Montclair Unraveled club since he started at Montclair State. Sal DiMaggio | The Montclarion

Gianna Kingsland, a senior visual arts major at Montclair State. For her art exhibition project, she decided to do an interactive art performance on her journey and battle with cancer called ‘Reflection In Resilience.’ David Bien-Aime | The Montclarion

Montclair State University students and faculty at Mental Health Awareness Month flag raising ceremony on May 1. Emily Ramirez | The Montclarion

 


July –

Dr. Dawn Soufleris, the vice president of Student Development and Campus Life attaching a badge to Timothy Fox, the new chief of police at his swear-in ceremony. Emely Ramirez | The Montclarion

 

 

August –

Red Hawk Day kicks off the 2025 Fall semester. Rocky, Roxy, and Deacon rally the crowd at Yoga Berra Stadium. Sophia Lazaridis︱The Montclarion

College of Communications and Media students passionately cheering as their college gets called at Red Hawk Day. David Bien-Aime︱The Montclarion

 

 

September –

Montclair State University’s Turning Point USA chapter held a candle light vigil in amphitheater for conservative commentator Charlie Kirk on Sept. 11. David Bien-Aime | The Montclarion

Attendees for the Hispanic Heritage Month flag raising event, celebrating their flags and Montclair State’s diverse campus culture. Montclair State is an hispanic serving institution. Kaitlin Swift | The Montclarion

The moment over 2,000 people broke the Guinness World Record of the largest game of catch at Yogi Berra stadium. David Bien-Aime | The Montclarion

Guinness World Record Adjudicator Michael Empric (right) with the event organizers and family of Yogi Berra at the Yogi’s Big Catch event after breaking the world record. David Bien-Aime | The Montclarion

Montclair State rushed for 285 yards vs Lycoming, their most in a game since 2023. Syd Boni | The Montclarion

Montclair football vs Lycoming during a big play. Montclair attempts to get a touchdown on Sept. 13. Syd Boni | The Montclarion

The Black Student Union held their annual ‘Welcome 2 Da Blocc’ Party. BSU’s e-board each wore their own decorated shirts. David Bien-Aime | The Montclarion

At the annual homecoming game on Sept. 27, the crowd cheers as the Montclair State University football team gets a first down. Sophia Lazaridis | The Montclarion

Junior running back Christopher Arnold finished with a career-best 132 rushing yards in a Sept. 27 loss to Wilkes University at Homecoming. Qadir Branch | The Montclarion

 

 

October –

A republican stand at a voter registration day event hosted by the Civic and Voter Engagement office. This event was held in build up of the gubernatorial election in New Jersey between Mikie Sherrill and Jack Ciattarelli and to encourage students to vote. Lizbeth Gomez-Pinacho︱The Montclarion

Republican candidate Jack Ciattarelli speaking at his campaign event in Nutley, New Jersey during his run for governor on Oct. 6. David Bien-Aime | The Montclarion

Democratic candidate Mikie Sherrill speaking at a her Canvass Launch campaign event during her run for governor in Montclair, New Jersey on Oct. 11. David Bien-Aime | The Montclarion

Rocky’s space-themed birthday was held in the Student Center Ballrooms at Montclair State University on Oct. 6. The Scarlet Knight, Deacon the Bear, and more mascots await results of the lip-sync battle. Sophia Lazaridis | The Montclarion

Violet Merrigan performing “I Know Him So Well” from Chess at “Boundless: Break Past Your Typecast” show on Sept. 19 at Life Hall. Chloe Stavis | The Montclarion

Montclair State men’s soccer huddles in celebration during a thrilling 6-4 victory over Rutgers-Newark on Oct. 11. Jamiel Negron | The Montclarion

Montclair football prepares to take the field before the Breakfast Bowl versus Rowan. Syd Boni︱The Montclarion

 

 

November –

Scenes from MSU Soccer Park in the moments following Montclair State women’s soccer’s NJAC championship victory over Rowan on Nov. 7. Wyatt Lardieri | The Montclarion

President Koppell answering questions about the restructuring of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences at student media availability day on Nov. 21. David Bien-Aime | The Montclarion

 

 

December –

Students, faculty and alumni all gathered outside Dickson Hall for a mock funeral in protest of the restructuring of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences on Dec. 1. Community members at the protest each took turns speaking. David Bien-Aime | The Montclarion

Students at the mock funeral protest of the restructuring of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, holding signs and flowers to symbolize the “death” of the college. David Bien-Aime | The Montclarion

During the College of Humanities and Social Sciences restructuring protest, students marched from outside Dickson Hall to Cole Hall to demand President Koppell step out of his office. David Bien-Aime | The Montclarion

During the protest against the restructuring of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, the creator of the petition, Jazmine Perez, is outside Cole Hall strongly condemning the university’s restructuring plan. David Bien-Aime | The Montclarion

