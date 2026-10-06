What’s Your Favorite Late 00’s Lyric? Students Answer At 2026’s BSU’s Welcome 2 The Block Party!

Photo: Taniya Giles

What happened at the Student Center Quad on Sept. 19, 2026? This year’s Welcome 2 The Block Party was held there, from 1p.m. to 6 p.m. This annual event, hosted by the Black Student Union (BSU), is a welcome back to campus for all students.

The BSU leads Montclair E3, short for “Educate, Equip, and Empower.” The event’s theme was brought up by the President, Veronica Legerme. With four years of loyalty to this club as a social media and public relations senior undergrad, minoring in business relationships and professional selling, Legerme places a thoughtful spotlight on a show released in 2000, 106 & Park.

“[It’s] a show that was solely based on music,” Legerme said. “They had a lot of black artists, and it was very big in the black culture in the 2000s.” It ran for nearly 20 years, an American music video show covering Black R&B and Hip-hop artists.

Its spirit carried throughout the event. As Vice President Justin Gunter puts it, “Music is the best way to reach people. 106 & Park was a perfect theme for that.” Gunter is an accounting junior and has been with the staff for about a year; he commented that this was the first time he has officially been to the Welcome 2 The Block Party!

Mateo Llano, who was elected this year’s Student Government Association vice president, made a guest appearance to express his support for the BSU. In fact, Destiny Wyatt holds the title of being an SGA legislator for the BSU in tandem with the public relations chair title.

The photographs displayed are directly shot and provided by Black Student Union’s Public Relations Chair, Taniya Giles. Giles is a senior undergrad visual communication design major and says photography is her favorite part of imagery. When looking into her work with an attentive eye, there are influences within the realm of experimental.

Destiny Wyatt is in her undergrad senior year of majoring in social media and public relations, and a major reason for the high turnout of the event. As the public relations co-chair for the BSU, the legacy Wyatt wants to leave emphasizes a compassionate message.

“It’s not about my name,” Wyatt said. “My mark is, ‘Did I leave a good enough foundation for the freshmen [to] feel utterly confident?’ That’s what I wanted as a freshman.”

At the event, a few hit songs played were Baby Boy by Beyoncé featuring Sean Paul, and Beez In The Trap by Nicki Minaj featuring 2 Chainz. The party came to life with many attendees singing along excitedly. However, when asking multiple guests what their favorite lyrics from the late 2000s were, many amusingly answered, “Why can’t I think of one now?”

Amari Thompson, a freshman theatre studies major minoring in musical theatre, said, “’Alien Superstar‘ by Beyoncé, ‘I’m one of one, I’m number one, I’m the only one’”.

Destiny, a junior in psychology, said, “‘I can have another you by tomorrow.’ In Irreplaceable by Beyoncé.”

Michael Adjepong, a senior in finance, said, “‘Last name Ever, first name Greatest. Like a sprained ankle, boy, I ain’t nothing to play with.’ In ‘Forever’ by Drake, Kanye West, Lil Wayne, and Eminem.”

Several thought of lyrics that not only sculpted recent black culture, but also shaped those beyond. The BSU not only provides a reliable, safe space and networking opportunities for black freshmen and those coming back on campus, but there is a firm, unmistakable sense of unity with non-black student bodies alike.

When asking the e-board what they would like to tell students who are not black when interested in the general body meetings, the shared answer is to come in with a curious mind, treat black culture as sacred, and sit back and listen when there’s something you do not know the answer to.

The best way to sum up this experience was when I asked former BSU President Chris Warren, now a current N.A.A.C.P. state member for the political action chair, if he still was up to be interviewed.

“I still do,” Warren said, “but I will after this; my song is on.” Warren proceeded to join the students in dance, embracing the event as a celebration of black student culture.

To find more events from the BSU, check out the official Instagram and TikTok! For reminders about any of their upcoming events , be sure to check out the Engage page as well.