Why Dolly Alderton’s “Good Material” Is Indeed Very Good Material

Who doesn’t want to know what’s going on in the head of a 35-year-old balding comedian struggling to come to terms with his break-up? “Good Material,” a hilarious, lighthearted novel by Dolly Alderton, follows Andy’s life after his break-up and is a guide on what not to do when your girlfriend of two years suddenly dumps you.

At first glance, “Good Material” seems to target a very specific audience — discouraged men and women in their 30s reentering the dating pool. What is special about this book, however, is that it can be enjoyed by a wider range of people.

A breakup is a heartbreaking experience that many can relate to. In this novel, we have a story that does not glorify, gloss over or minimize this life period. It does not use Andy’s breakup as a setup for the true soulmate to appear on the page and sweep him off his feet. “Good Material” shows the reality of losing your long-term relationship; the most embarrassing moments of our grief when all we want to do is curl up on a couch and watch a soap opera or have our mom dry our tears and tell us that everything will be okay.

Alderton conveys the highs and lows of post-breakup without making Andy’s story overly depressing or melodramatically ridiculous. That is what I love about it. It is not a romcom where we expect a happy ending, nor is it a philosophical memoir or a self-help book on how to get over someone you love.

“Good Material” is an honest account of all the messy and obsessive thoughts we go through at least once in our lives. It transforms this experience into a careful, non-linear journey to healing that brightens you with hope by the end.

“Good Material” pulls you in a way that makes you root for Andy, wanting him to find his happiness, while also criticizing his choices and laughing at his blunders. Andy does not feel like a one-dimensional name on a page. He is a vivid, real character who doesn’t want to be a burden to his friends, while being very self-aware that he’s talking about his ex-girlfriend all the time. Some people find him obnoxious and insufferable and honestly, I agree. We’re not supposed to love and idolize Andy. We are supposed to see him as a deeply flawed human being whose behavior, in many cases, hits a little too close to home for us as readers.

Alderton’s writing style is laced with self-deprecating humor. The narration reads very smoothly and easily, which made me finish the novel within two or three days. Andy is actually telling you his side of the story, immersing you in his struggles as if you were his friend. We get a glimpse of his ex-girlfriend Jen’s point of view in the very end, just for a few pages and seeing the break-up through her lens really shows how difficult and complicated one decision can be, even for the person who initiated it. This switch of perspective to end the novel is truly *chef’s kiss*.

“Good Material” explores the themes of loneliness, nostalgia, growing apart as partners and friends and the experience of being single in a world obsessed with romantic love. It is okay to be alone, Alderton reminds us, because alone does not always mean lonely. It means choosing to be your own person, prioritizing your dreams, choices and feelings over the expectations of others.

This is such a comforting, painfully honest novel that I think everyone should read at some point in their lives. “Good Material” reminds us to take care of ourselves, check up on our friends and family and to not be embarrassed by what we feel. It felt like I grew and healed alongside the characters, making the ending satisfying in a special, memorable way.