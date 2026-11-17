Montclair State’s student-run radio station, WMSC, is nearing its 60th year on the air, and as the milestone approaches, the station celebrated impressive results in the 2026 College Broadcasters, Inc. (CBI) National Student Production Awards.

On Saturday, Oct. 17, WMSC won a total of seven awards across six different categories at the CBI National Student Media Convention in Philadelphia. The station took first place for Radio Station of the Year.

CBI receives hundreds of submissions in 41 categories from student media outlets across the country.

Alyssa Arroyo, senior film and television major and programming director of WMSC, was extremely proud of the station’s results.

“We work with a very shoestring budget,” Arroyo says. “To get recognition from the CBI awards about how WMSC is able to overcome that, it was a great moment.”

When it comes to this year’s CBI awards, Arroyo feels that they set a standard for their team, especially when it comes to Radio Station of the Year.

“That kind of award could very easily go to someone’s head, but I think for us, it just makes us want to do better or keep doing as well,” Arroyo said. “I’m very proud of everyone, and I think that everybody working hard towards a big award like this not only gave us pride, but also gave us fire to keep going.”

Chris Cirone, WMSC’s station manager, recalled being pleasantly surprised by the award.

“I didn’t think we were going to win Station of the Year,” Cirone said. “Not because I don’t think we’re good enough — we have some of the most creative and talented minds — but it’s just one of those things that feels so big and out of reach that when you do get it, you don’t really believe it.”

Cirone appreciates the recognition, but placed emphasis on the empowering community that the station works to cultivate.

“Having your hard work recognized always feels good,” Cirone continued. “But awards are just that — awards. They mean nothing if you lose and everything if you win, but having another heavy piece of plastic in our office isn’t what makes us great. It’s the students who show up every day, who put in the work to make a great broadcast, who show up even if it’s four in the morning.”

WMSC also won first place for Best Student Media Website in the Combined Division and second place for Best Audio Interview in the General Entertainment and Specialty genre with their “Aaron de Jesus from ‘1776’ Interview.”

“We’ve won best website at least 2 years in a row [at the] CBI,” Arroyo says. “So winning best website just makes whoever our web director is at the moment want to make the website better every year.”

This year, in the News Reporting genre, WMSC won first place in Best Audio Hard News reporting for “On the Road: Immigration” and third place in Best Video Hard News Reporting for “On the Road: Free the Press.” For Documentary and Special Broadcast, the station won first and third place in Best Special Broadcast for “Focus: AI” and “First Mountain Music Festival.”

WMSC looks forward to the station’s 60th anniversary broadcast special, which is currently in development and will be happening next April. The station will be live for around 60 hours.

“This is a major moment for WMSC, and we want to ensure it feels special, not only to the people who are here, but also recognize the legacy of those who came before us,” Cirone said. “We want to celebrate all of the talented people who have walked through the doors of WMSC, because the passion and commitment of every single member is what makes us so special.”