YouBelong: Why Representation On Campus Matters

You belong, and you matter.

This was the message that was being promoted by the annual YouBelong Festival that took place on September 14, 2026. The event is hosted annually by the Office of Student Belonging and the Office of Commuter Life as part of the annual Commuter Life Appreciation Week (CLAW) held every fall semester. This year, it took place in all three of the Student Center ballrooms, a popular location for major on-campus events to be hosted.

Many organizations were at the event, including the Advocacy and Outreach Office, University Libraries, Circle K, a Registered Student Organization (RSO), and more. Rocky and Roxy Red Hawk and Team Rocky also made an appearance at the event, bringing a smile to many attendees’ faces.

Bruno Trobo, a senior data science major, shared his thoughts on the event.

“I saw this event on Engage. I thought it would be interesting, and I thought I’d show up,” he shared.

When asked about what belonging means to him, he said:

“Just comfort, being at peace where I go, and [feeling] like I belong here.”

Shortly after the event began, there were speakers from the Office of Student Belonging (OSB), welcoming people to the event and explaining the purpose of the event.

From there, a DJ began to play music, bringing popular tunes and joy to the event that many people seemed to enjoy as background ambiance.

Additionally, there were also lawn games and a rodeo ride set up outside on the patio, where Rocky Red Hawk took a swing at while Roxy. The smiles on people’s faces in that moment made it quite clear that everyone was having a good time, because Rocky and Roxy are quite good at doing just that.

Nazareth Alfaro Gamboa, a junior fashion merchandise major, shared what belonging means to her at an event like this.

“Belonging? I think that belonging to me means feeling comfortable around and finding people that care about you, and feeling that love.”

One of the organizations, Circle K, had rocks where attendees could write kind messages on for others. Gustavo Kabwe, a sophomore political science major and co-president of Circle K, shared what belonging means to him:

“Belonging really means, like, having your voice heard, you know?” Kabwe explained. “Oftentimes, people feel like they’re drowning with their responsibilities and everything; they feel like a number.”

“But as a person, you’re meant to have your voice heard,” Kabwe explained. “Whatever you want to say, whatever you want to be heard, you deserve to have that opinion. And my club, Circle K, has an outlet for that — not just to make Montclair, the university, a better place, but we want to make Montclair, the town, a better place. I believe that’s very important to have that spread.”

Overall, the event was enjoyed by all the attendees, and it helped contribute to the welcoming and positive environment that Montclair State has become quite well-known for over the years. It’s safe to say that this year’s annual YouBelong Festival was a success, and this event will definitely serve as an inspiration for future events as well.