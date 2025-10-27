Jack Ciattarelli Discusses Higher Education with Montclair State News Lab

On Oct. 6, Montclair State University’s News Lab students interviewed gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli at an event in Nutley, New Jersey.

Ciattarelli discussed his support for President Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” and its impact on college students, particularly regarding Pell Grant eligibility and student loan limits.

“I’m going to do everything in my power to work in partnership with our college and university presidents to make sure that higher education is affordable here in New Jersey,” Ciattarelli said in an interview with Montclarion Editor-in-Chief David Bien-Aime. “We’ve got work to do in that area, and I think part of what the President is trying to do is put some pressure on our four year schools to lower their cost.

Ciattarelli, the Republican candidate locked into a tight gubernatorial race with Mikie Sherrill, emphasized his commitment to making higher education affordable in New Jersey.

“I do think costs have gotten out of control at the higher [education] level,” Ciattarelli said. “So let’s get the cost structure under control make it more affordable for everybody. What we need to do is strike the right balance.”

Ciattarelli also discussed the importance of comparing New Jersey’s tuition costs to other states and ensuring adequate public funding for education, including tuition assistance grants and the New Jersey Stars program.

Ciattarelli explained how he aims to control costs at four-year schools and highlights the value of community colleges.

“I’m also going to be somebody who promotes very heavily our community college system,” Ciattarelli said. “You go to community college for the first two years and get your associate’s degree for less than $18,000 and start on day one at any one of our four year schools and graduate two years later. It’s a magnificent value proposition.”

Ciattarelli stressed his focus on policies that positively impact New Jerseyans despite potential concerns about his alignment with Trump affecting voter support.

“I’m in support of policies that benefit New Jerseyans,” Ciattarelli said. “The President’s put a temporary halt on the wind farms off the Jersey Shore. We want that. He’s quadrupled the SALT (state and local taxes) deduction on our federal tax return. We want that. He’s doubled the child care tax credit. We want that.”

He also mentioned Trump’s efforts to secure the border, and his support for policies that are good for both the nation and New Jersey.

“[Trump] has secured the border, he promised that,” Ciattarelli explained. “It’s why he won the seven swing states. And he has, in fact, secured the border, and I do think the nation is safer, so I support policies that are good for nation, but also, most of all, good for New Jersey.”