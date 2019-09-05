Freshmen and Faculty Kick Off the Semester with Fun-Filled Orientation Day

As per tradition, the final day of orientation for new campus residents was filled with both serious and entertaining events. Enjoying the beautiful weather, the Montclair State University Class of 2023 funneled through Panzer Athletic Center to check in and pick up their new t-shirts, representing their school of study. Following check-in, the sea of new students convocated on the bleachers surrounding Sprague Field, where they were introduced to important university faculty. From the athletic complex, everyone moved to the Student Center Quad for food, fun and games.